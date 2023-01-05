Decon

A recreational boater in Wyoming goes through inspection and decontamination protocols in order to launch his boat. Wyoming has intensified its mitigation efforts after Pactola Reservoir in western South Dakota was infested with zebra mussels in the summer of 2022.

 Wyoming Game and Fish Department

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir — 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest — has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.

Zebra mussels, snail-like mollusks that reproduce rapidly and move from lake to lake by attaching to boats or microscopically in ballast tanks and live wells, were first discovered in South Dakota at Lewis and Clark Reservoir in 2015 and have now infested 12 bodies of water, including Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case on the Missouri River.

Close-up

Dan Loveland of the South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association holds up zebra mussels found on his property at Lake Pickerel in the summer of 2021. The snail-like mollusks reproduce rapidly and move from lake to lake by attaching to boats or microscopically in ballast tanks and live wells.
Dock

Zebra mussels cluster around the base and wheels of a dock pulled from the water at Lake Pickerel in 2021. The lake is one of 12 in South Dakota that have been infested by aquatic invasive species.

