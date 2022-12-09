The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission denied a petition to move the start of the East River deer rifle season to Dec. 1.
A bow and gun hunter, Patrick Feterl of Mitchell proposed the change during the commission's Thursday meeting at RedRosa Conference Center in Pierre. Favoring a 10-day season instead of the current 16-day season, Feterl said a lot of bucks are being shot and if the season was moved out of the rut, more doe would be harvested
The rut is the breeding season when whitetail doe are in heat, and bucks search for a willing mate. Most bucks abandon their natural caution during this time, resulting in both bucks and does on the move.
Feterl is also concerned that with Game, Fish and Parks short on conservation officers, it's the landowners who have to patrol their land for illegal hunting.
Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschmann said a lot goes into setting hunting seasons.
The East River season, which ran from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4 this year, overlaps the rut as does the West River season, which ran from Nov. 12-27.
"The opening of the East River season was cold," Kirschmann said.
If delayed until Dec. 1, the weather can deteriorate further, he said.
In addition, the current East River season opens on a Saturday or a weekend.
"That weekend is the primary time to participate in a deer hunt," Kirschmann said.
If the season would run from Dec. 1-10, there would be years that include only one weekend. Right now, there are three weekends in the East River season.
Also by eliminating the season from the four-day Thanksgiving holiday, it would limit the hunting opportunities for youth and college students.
"College students come home and this might be their only opportunity to participate in hunting season," Kirschmann said.
Commissioner Stephanie Rissler supported keeping the 16-day season.
"We talked about the weather," Rissler said. "Should you have kids and want to get them into hunting, it can be difficult if it's below zero. This just provides more opportunity for those who want to take part."
Commissioner Robert Whitmyre agreed, noting when he took his son hunting during the Nov. 19 opener, it was minus 10 with the windchill.
"After an hour, nothing was going on, nothing was moving," Whitmyre said. "I was driving looking for deer. The further we get into November, the greater the chance we will have of nasty weather, which affects the deer."
He also doesn't believe a change in the season dates will help alleviate road hunting.
"I just don't buy into the idea that you will have fewer people driving around," Whitmyre said.
Commissioner Joe Locken also opposed the proposal.
"In my experience, we caught the sweet spot," Locken said. "Most corn is harvested, we're getting a little slice of the rut season for hunters to use and I am in favor of leaving it this way."
