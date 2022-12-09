GFP meeting
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission meets at Red Rosa in Pierre on Thursday.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission denied a petition to move the start of the East River deer rifle season to Dec. 1.

A bow and gun hunter, Patrick Feterl of Mitchell proposed the change during the commission's Thursday meeting at RedRosa Conference Center in Pierre. Favoring a 10-day season instead of the current 16-day season, Feterl said a lot of bucks are being shot and if the season was moved out of the rut, more doe would be harvested

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

