Walleyes

Walleyes can get lethargic at mid-ice due to changing conditions and their cold-blooded nature. Adjust to their mood and give them something to eat, even if they’re not all that aggressive under the ice.

 Nick Simonson

In the melt of spring, inflowing water can cause both rivers and lakes to be a bit more turbid, making baits harder to see for certain fish. One species, however, that has the ability to adjust to those dingier conditions is the walleye.

With its specialized lenses and eyeballs designed to let in the most light in dim situations, ol’ marble eyes is an adept and capable hunter when things get a bit darker. Keeping this fact in mind and knowing how to target the areas of inflowing turbid water will help produce better fishing this spring.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments