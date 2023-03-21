Walleyes can get lethargic at mid-ice due to changing conditions and their cold-blooded nature. Adjust to their mood and give them something to eat, even if they’re not all that aggressive under the ice.
In the melt of spring, inflowing water can cause both rivers and lakes to be a bit more turbid, making baits harder to see for certain fish. One species, however, that has the ability to adjust to those dingier conditions is the walleye.
With its specialized lenses and eyeballs designed to let in the most light in dim situations, ol’ marble eyes is an adept and capable hunter when things get a bit darker. Keeping this fact in mind and knowing how to target the areas of inflowing turbid water will help produce better fishing this spring.
Shot in the dark
Walleyes typically spawn over gravelly stretches of flowing water on both lakes and rivers in the spring. Thus, identifying feeder creeks and connection points on any flow will help in isolating the most productive stretches to explore as new water enters the system.
Often carried through creeks and inflowing rills through rich agricultural land, this influx of spring melt and rain brings with it considerable sediment. Many times, this can be seen while boating into the area or even observing the movement of water from shore. Those chocolate-stained waters intersect with clearer portions of a main river, providing a three-factor boost to walleye fishing — generally warmer water, lower light conditions for walleyes to stay active in and detritus and other small items that draw the food web together, bringing in the baitfish that walleyes will feed on.
As a natural staging point before their spring spawn, walleyes will hold up on the edges of these clouds of dirty water, opportunistically feeding on baitfish that come in and out of the immediate area.
Working an area of cloudy inflow starts at the back, where the water is clearer and advances into the cloud. Methodically probe the boundary with jigs that can be worked along the bottom to identify structures that could hold walleyes and drag them slowly to pick out gravelly stretches that also are attractive to spring fish thinking about the spawn.
A superline such as Berkley Fireline or PowerPro along with a sensitive graphite rod will help in picking out both.
Depending on the prevailing weather along with wind which may influence clarity on main lake bodies and larger rivers, walleyes may be deep in the turbid stretch if it's sunny, or outside of it on a cloudy day.
Look for walleyes to be along the clearer side of things in low-light hours and explore the cloudy stretch of water when things get a little brighter and spring days grow a bit longer. In the end, the mechanics of the spawn may dictate where fish go as well, so pay attention to the seasonal movements that drive them, noting that walleyes spawn when temperatures reach that 44- to 50-degree Fahrenheit mark.
Be seen
While walleyes do have sensitive eyes, sometimes brightening the color scheme of the lures presented, along with their size, can be a good idea. Stand-out colors like whites, silvers and chartreuses help provide greater contrast against darker spring inflows.
Additionally, reaction colors like pinks and oranges for jig heads can help trigger a bite as well in dingier waters. Upping the size of a soft plastic twister tail from, say, 3-4 inches, and using those with a bit bulkier body can create a bigger profile for hungry walleyes to key in on when they’re exploring the cloud. Keep these along with a selection of classic baitfish-colored offerings available to adjust as water conditions change.
Similarly, brighter-patterned jerkbaits, such as those in firetiger, are always a good option to have on hand, and working them in a way that gets them seen — with feisty rips and long pauses — helps catch the eye of pre-spawn walleyes on the hunt.
The same goes for trolling in dirtier spring waters.
Up the size of crankbaits being used and utilize brighter colored patterns to set off a reaction strike.
The challenges that spring inflows bring are often outweighed by the benefits they provide for those anglers looking to connect with walleyes this time of year.
Focus on exploring the edges, and making moves as the fish do, based on daily and seasonal shifts. Then, give them something they can see and eat to catch more walleyes and make this spring a clearly memorable one, no matter how dirty the water might get.
