While there is a plethora of gadgets and gimmicks all promising improved success, a simple hand-blown call, any off-the-rack centerfire rifle and full coverage camouflage are the basics to have a chance at harvesting a coyote in South Dakota.
I’ve bought most of the gadgets available, hoping to improve my coyote calling success. Some have worked brilliantly, at least briefly.
I’d hate to try to break it down financially. That would be like trying to justify the $70,000 boat and $4,000 worth of walleye lures with the amount of money you save buying fish. No good is going to come of that! Let’s make a pact, you can’t put a price tag on fun.
Coyotes adapt as well as any animal on the planet. They can be found in some suburban areas and quickly learn to avoid danger from man or beast.
Each individual learns at their own pace. But the species is adapting to danger by the survival of the fittest. We harvest the slowest and dumbest out of the population first. That leaves the quicker and the smarter to reproduce and roam the prairie looking for calves, lambs and foals.
You can bet they are also eating game bird eggs and deer and antelope fawns. It seems coyotes have no friends.
I love coyotes — hunting them. Coyotes are my favorite species to target when it comes to guiding. They can smell, see and hear as well as any huntable critter.
I know turkey and deer hunters claim their prey see fantastically but canines are at the top of the heap when it comes to vigilance. It’s why our military special forces units utilize dogs. They are instinctively on high alert. Their senses are sharp and they are rarely bold. These habits make them a fascinating species to hunt. The challenge of coyote hunting makes the sport addictive to those of us that love the chase as much as the catch.
As soon as a new gadget or gear hits widespread popularity in the predator-calling world, coyotes start learning by trial and error. The errors are fatal to the individual and the species progresses smarter and stronger.
It’s natural selection. Survival of the fittest is working everywhere all of the time. We’re not hunting the same coyote we were hunting 20 years ago.
Ask anybody who has plopped down money for any kind of night vision gear whether it be infrared or thermal scopes. They regret it a little.
The first time they took them into the field, they got excellent results. But now that they are so common in hunters’ bag of tricks, they aren’t as effective as they once were in tipping the scale of advantage towards the hunter.
Coyotes once came in with caution abandoned because nobody hunted at night. Now they are more hesitant. Night vision and thermal optics are fun to use, but they are expensive to own if they aren’t effective.
No matter what trick we have in the holster, coyotes have an instinct to give them a chance for survival — time.
The single greatest advantage the coyote has over the hunter will always be time. The coyote’s number one concern is survival. Because they possess incredible senses of smell, sight and sound — they can afford to be patient. When they hear a dying rabbit or intruding coyote over the hill, their extreme senses allow them to wait a few hours to investigate and still be confident in locating the source of the sound.
Many times I’ve called a good spot knowing there are coyotes in the area, failed to trick them in a single stand, but returned the following morning or evening to successfully call them.
The second stand wrests a quick response. The wary coyote came into the previous stand’s noises so slowly the hunters were long-gone.
But on the second stand, the coyote was there waiting. His guard was down because he heard the same sound he was attracted to many hours earlier. The tactic proved successful because the hunter was able to convince the coyote there was still a reason to come closer after hours of waiting.
The foundation of calling a coyote into the kill zone is urgency. The hunter needs to increase the intrigue so the coyote feels if it doesn’t act now, all could be lost. Otherwise, it can afford to wait it out until it feels there’s no chance of danger in approaching. If it’s been conditioned to know a hunter is going to fire a shot anytime the coyote hears a dying rabbit or coyote howl, it’s going to be dragging his feet to come in.
Time doesn’t work so brilliantly for us hunters. Work, social calendar, family, the ball game, et cetera all increase our own urgency to move on. The coyote has us over the barrel even if he doesn’t realize it. We are the ones who are in a hurry, so the slower he can approach the call, the safer it is. Figuring out a way to turn the tables is essential for the hunter to get a shot.
Coyotes’ confidence is sky-high at pinpointing sounds and smells. It doesn’t have to come in instantly. The coyote doesn’t have to go back to work tomorrow or be home in time for the ball game. Nothing changes that. We have to entice it to get greedy or fear losing out if it hesitates.
When I’m calling an area, I howl several times to alert the coyote of the presence of a competitor. I go a little overboard with it. I’ve never heard coyotes howl in the wild as much as I howl when I’m calling.
Howls are loud and coyotes can hear them from a long way away. That gets their attention. Howling might be enough to trick them into showing their face on their own. At the least, it lets them believe another coyote might be in the neighborhood for socializing or competing.
When I hit them with distress prey sounds, it ups the urgency. There isn’t much a coyote hates worse than another coyote getting an easy meal in its own backyard.
I use bird noises to make approaching crucial. A murder of crows can eat a lot in short order. If the coyote believes they are feasting, every minute it hesitates to act, the less food it’s going to have available. Blue jays, magpies, buzzards, eagles and hawks compete with coyotes.
Granted, eagles and buzzards make little noise when eating. However, crows and magpies are hostile in volume. I am anxiously waiting for the first company to offer for sale a flying eagle or buzzard decoy that circles overhead. I know I’ll be buying one of those right away.
Calling coyotes is a tough hand to play. But that is the fun of it. If it was easy, they’d be extinct. And there’d be a lot more people doing it.
If you are all about thrills and you like a challenge, sneak onto the prairie and see if you can’t do everybody some good and kill a few coyotes. You will enjoy the heck out of it.
Killing predators save the lives of other animals we like to hunt. Being a good coyote hunter will make all of your other hunts in the area more successful.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.