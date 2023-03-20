Lewis and Clark were the first to explore the area around Pierre, where this unique island — Farm Island — now offers a glimpse into what those early explorers may have seen.
Though the forces of nature have re-sculpted many details of the island, preserving the natural beauty of this picturesque segment of Dakota’s prairies has been the focus of the island’s managers for nearly 135 years.
“In 1889 (the same year South Dakota was granted statehood), an Act of Congress designated the Farm Island area as a nature area,” Ryan Raynor, district park supervisor/snowmobile trails coordinator for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, said. “The island and some additional land in the vicinity (now managed by GFP) was given to the City of Pierre.”
Raynor noted that, in the early 1930s, through the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), introduced through President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs, led to the initial development of Farm Island into a recreation area. Roosevelt’s plan noted that the CCC was “to be used in simple work, not interfering with normal employment, and confining itself to forestry and the prevention of soil erosion, flood control, and similar projects.”
In South Dakota, the CCC provided work for 23,709 enrollees and veterans, 4,554 Native Americans, and 2,834 supervisory and office personnel. All workers were given board, room, clothing and medical attention in addition to receiving $30 per month wages.
“When the land was deeded to the City, part of the agreement was that the area would be used for recreation,” Raynor said. “Farm Island was one of 70 or 80 similar areas in the United States that were developed through this program.”
Between 1932 and the late 1940s, the CCC workers built a causeway, which is still in place, so Farm Island was accessible via vehicles. Once the causeway was completed, workers set up camps that included homes, picnic shelters, storage buildings for equipment and supplies, and all that was necessary for the work on the Island to continue. One of the unique aspects of the buildings set up on the Island was the use of rock found on the Island.
“At one time, there was an Isaac Walton building and a Girl Scout lodge, and a nine-hole golf course,” Raynor said. “There was a swimming beach, boat lodge, and boat dock. There are some remnants of these early buildings and facilities, and designated trails include markers and interpretive signs so visitors can view those ties. The majority of the buildings have deteriorated, with some sites just containing a concrete pad or markers where the buildings stood.”
A small Civilian Conservation Corps Museum is found on the Island, housing artifacts and information about the group and its history at Farm Island.
By 1946, the cost of maintaining Farm Island and the surrounding nature areas caused the City of Pierre to turn the lands over to South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks. During this same time, Oahe Dam construction began, and a portion of Farm Island was underwater. Flood events have also impacted the Island.
“Before Oahe was built, flooding was a common occurrence on Farm Island,” Raynor said. “Cottonwood trees thrive in wet conditions, and they dominated the Island in those early years. Now, when flooding occurs less often, other species of trees — cedar and Russian Olive — are found there, too.”
In order to maintain a natural environment at Farm Island, downed trees are only moved if they block a trail, so they become habitats for wildlife and contribute to the natural environment.
“As part of the regulation for maintaining a nature area, we have designated non-motorized trails to minimize human impact,” Raynor said. “The Island contains about seven miles of trails that vary from aggregate surface to gravel or areas where we simply mow.”
Popular and attractive elements of Farm Island include opportunities to hike, bike and watch birds. Birding has attracted many visitors since the Island was first open to the public.
“We have some unique migratory birds who come through here,” Raynor said. “Ash trees are also found on the island. Their fall colors attract many visitors and provide a backdrop for many photographic activities, such as senior photos.
“Farm Island is located in the heart of a beautiful location here at Pierre,” Raynor said. “There are other parks here as well as many other historic sites with intriguing, colorful stories. Every summer we host a naturalist who offers programs that teach folks how to paddleboard, canoe, or kayak. Look for those schedules in late April or early May. Visitors here will find an invaluable wealth of American history surrounded by panoramic beauty.”
Learn more about Farm Island, daily and annual fees — $8 and $36, respectively — and what it offers to visitors at gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/farm-island-recreation-area.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.