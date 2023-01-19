Fly tying, a 700 year-old art-form, is the craft of attaching fur, feathers and synthetic materials to a hook. Instructor Buddy Seiner assists Kelly Fettig, Game, Fish and Parks community R3 programs coordinator, as she assembles one of her own.
For one night, fly tying was in the same class as darts and trivia for bar activities in town. Bar Flies at the Fieldhouse took place on Monday evening, where Buddy Seiner led a group through the basics of fly tying.
The free Game, Fish and Parks program shows how to go about creating a fishing lure with fur and feathers. Tyers leaned into their fly-tying kits, following Seiner’s directions to ensure accuracy with their techniques.
Seiner, a fly fishing instructor and Game, Fish and Parks aquatic education contractor, patiently walked around the arranged tables as they assembled their bully bugger flies.
“We’re always tying stuff that mimics fish food, right?,” Seiner said.
The event is geared towards recruitment, something Kelly Fettig, Game, Fish and Parks community R3 programs coordinator, has been spearheading. While some people don’t equate South Dakota with fly fishing, there are still places locally to bust out the handmade lures.
“There’s a demand for it. I mean we live in South Dakota so we have the (Black) Hills. There’s a lot of people that travel out there for vacation and want to fish around there. Around here there’s opportunities, all kinds of fish will bite on a fly. Specifically, I know a lot of people are interested in white bass fly fishing, which is in the springtime,” Kelly said.
She said R3 is recruitment, retention and reactivation of people in different outdoor activities. Game, Fish and Parks' website reported R3 is a national movement aimed at increasing participation, adding culture shifts in America have contributed to declines in outdoor pastime activities.
“This is a cool way to recruit people who have maybe never fly fished before,” Kelly said.
Levi Fettig, Kelly’s husband, was also on hand for the event.
“A lot of it is technique, 'cause a lot of it is a little bit of a technique difference that makes a big challenge. But the thing people need to learn is it might not look good to you, but it still catches fish,” Levi said.
He said having a confidence bait is more important than having one with all the bells and whistles.
With this time of year having less to do, fly tying could help fill that void.
“We’re always looking for fun things to do in the wintertime. I mean who isn’t? So it's a fun thing to do in the wintertime,” Kelly said.
Another benefit of being able to have it as a hobby is that lures could be out of stock.
Game, Fish and Parks staff try to stay in tune with public needs in terms of outdoor skills and education.
“We would love to do another one as long as we have interest,” Kelly said.
While these presentations are geared more towards millennials, they also have children’s programming as well.
The department’s education programs include Fish SD, a program focused on basic fishing skills and an appreciation for the sport of angling designed for grades four through 12. Also geared more towards children is their Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors. The deadline to enter the contest is Feb. 28. Students and educators should visit FishArt.org for entry forms and contest rules.
Their next event, their last until springtime, will be the Pierre winter fishing weekend on Feb. 4. In the class, fishers will learn about ice safety, ice fishing regulations, equipment needed as well as tips and tricks. They will meet at their Fort Pierre office, 20641 SD Hwy 1806, and caravan or carpool to the fishing location from there. The public can register on the Game, Fish and Parks website in the event's listings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.