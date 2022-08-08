Shooting

The warm days of September often provide good conditions for both new and previous CTL shooters to take to the range and is just one reason why the autumn CTL season is a ton of fun.

 Nick Simonson

The hustle and bustle of summer is to be expected. Between holiday weekends, road trips, fishing adventures and a million family duties ranging from coaching baseball games to Thursday night lawn mowing, the season is here and gone in the blink of an eye.

A cold spring made summer more of a blur, cramming angling adventures and time on the boat into the warm days provided has been even more challenging. Thoughts of those mellow days of fall, leisurely strolls through the grassy hillsides punctuated by periodic rushes of adrenaline from a solid point and the pounding wingbeats that follow it, seem to slow the fast-forwarded progression of days into seconds, to perhaps just minutes on life’s clock.

