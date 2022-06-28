The camaraderie and time spent in the outdoors hunting are brilliant, putting some protein in the freezer is a nice bonus. And enjoying a sport most of us were turned on to by our parents provides a lifetime of memories. While hunting can be expensive, the keys to increasing success are free.
Some sportsmen are more focused on bagging game and their trophy’s size than the other aspects. We all hit the field with our own goals. That’s one of the things that makes hunting fantastic.
I’ve guided hunters of all shapes and sizes, all skill and experience levels and all financial income levels. I’ve guided more than 1,600 hunters to put validity in my point of view. I don’t want to come off as one of the keyboard commandos that lurk around blog sites with little or no real-world experience.
With the variety of clients I’ve taken hunting, it is interesting that most hunters tend to make the same mistakes that can hold back the number of animals harvested or seen.
When going hunting this fall, enjoy yourself, increase the chance of success and avoid these common pitfalls. Avoiding these few common mistakes cost zero dollars and require little to no effort!
Check your noise
The number one mistake hunters make is making too much noise. It is elementary and easy to prevent but being lackadaisical towards people's noises costs a lot of hunters success.
In most places we hunt, animals co-exist with people and they easily recognize when people are in the area. When they do, their senses go on point. An alert animal is much harder to get close to than an animal that is at ease.
This is such a simple mistake to avoid, yet it easily ranks as the number one mistake hunters make when I’m guiding them.
Here is the scene. As we drive onto the ranch somebody has to open the gate. As they step out, their pal takes a stab at comedy with a joke by talking loudly at the gate opener while the vehicle door is open.
While it’s true animals have heard pickups before, most are not accustomed to farmers and ranchers screaming and laughing hysterically at every gate they drive through.
When it’s time for everybody to step out of the pickup they continue their full-volume conversation outside the vehicle as they bang around gearing up for the day’s activity. By the time they get their jackets on and weapons loaded, they’ve alerted every animal within earshot that we’re on the prowl.
Once they’ve made a bunch of noise getting ready to hunt, they punctuate the mistake by slamming the doors. Good grief!
We’re only going to have a chance at the foolish animals if we’re committing these bad habits.
This scene might sound like I’m making hunters out to be bumbling fools — I’m not. But it is more common than you might think. If you are quieter than the other guy, your chance for success goes up in a hurry.
Be still, be persistent
The second most common fly in the ointment is a hunter's inability or lack of desire to sit still.
Nearly all animals have keen eyesight and notice the slightest movement. Failing to sit still results in animals that would have otherwise walked or flown by detouring towards a better hunter. That decreases the harvest for the guy that wiggles.
Talking after the stalk or at end of the day on the way back to the pickup is nearly as common as making too much noise before the hunt begins. Perhaps it should be categorized as one and the same.
When I’m guiding, I never allow it. That chatter lets every animal know we were in the field and can chase them out of the drainage, river bottom or hunting grounds permanently. If we chase those animals to the neighbors at night time, there is a horrible chance the animals will still be with them when shooting hours resume the following morning.
Exiting the field quietly and hopefully unnoticed is a cardinal rule when hunting with me. Exiting with stealth lets the neighbors chase their animals to us. That tactic rewards my hunters with better success than the norm.
Another common mistake is giving up early.
It would amaze most hunters to know how many Alaska unguided moose hunters give up early. Weather, fatigue, concerns about family or business issues and pessimism are all elements that can cause a hunter to justify giving up early. Success comes at any time. If you give up early, the chance of successfully bagging an animal is severed. So goes all of the fun of being outdoors in pursuit.
Credible information
The internet has opened a huge sounding board for fame and recognition seekers. Every hobby and interest have blogs where people can voice their opinions, or read someone’s opinions.
Hunting is no different. Many hunters enter the slippery slope of hunting blog sites hoping to find credible information.
There are hours of reading on these cesspool sites. There’s a fraternity of fellas that aren’t afraid to spread misinformation because they have anonymity. There’s no shortage of opinions coming from bloggers whose real-life experience ranges from some to none.
Because of anonymity and no requirement of accountability for these typists, it is foolish to wager your hard-earned dollar or time in the field betting on “GreatGunGuy68’s” opinion. There is no way of knowing for sure if he is a genius or a fool.
I gained first-hand experience with a fraternity of bloggers on one of these hunting sites a few years ago. It was a real learning experience for me.
While zero of the bloggers had ever hunted with me, there were several that made wild claims about my outfit. The claims they made were as legit as the storyline of an episode of “Star Trek.”
After I reported to the site owner that the far-fetched reports were fake, he was kind enough to remove them.
My business does not need bloggers building up unrealistic expectations. These blog sites make it too easy for someone to exaggerate when they’ll never be expected to deliver on a spectacular boast. Stay away from anonymous opinions and instead rely on promises of accountable people who have a dog in the fight.
Proper distance
I suspect it would be lacking ethics if I didn’t address taking long shots as a bona fide mistake.
The trend of advertisers is to market products appealing to the hunter envisioning his next big hunt. There he is, it’s the last light of the last day. The grande poobah is standing a country mile away.
The advertisement begs the question, “Do you want to go home empty-handed, or buy our special trinket, underpants, ammunition or weapon and take the granddaddy of all trophies home with you?”
Notwithstanding the ethical question of whether or not a long shot should be taken, it is a mistake to overestimate how close you need to be to cleanly and humanely harvest the game. If you think you can shoot one hundred yards when you are really competent out to 45, planning the stalk to get you to 100 is a big mistake. Try to get to 20. Then when you only make it to 25 yards, you are still comfortably in your sweet spot.
When I’m guiding archery hunters, I always ask how close they need to get just to make conversation. I hear some big numbers.
But my business strategy is to still try to get them to 20 yards, regardless of what they tell me. If I miss it by a few but still keep it below 30, we fill the tag. If I expect them to shoot what they claim is their sweet spot, my success would be poor.
By trying to get my hunters close enough for a reasonable shot distance, success skyrockets. Most outfits brag about 30-50 percent success with archery hunters but mine is typically 90-100. Practice for a long shot but reap the benefits of sneaking close.
Great memories come from time in the outdoors with friends and family. Relationships are fortified with campfire stories and the camaraderie of weathering challenges together. The enjoyment of participants in big hunts and small can never be quantified with a tape measure or scale.
Limit the mistakes made in the field and increase the wonders of the hunt with great pictures, trophies on the wall and delicious meals on the table.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
