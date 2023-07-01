NSSlopLMB

Nick Simonson hold up a catch he pulled from the shallow areas.

 Nick Simonson

Sloppy.  That’s how I’d describe my dieting this time of year.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, all the good food of summer works its way back in front of me, and ultimately into my belly. Whether it’s the burgers and brats (and hey, while we’re at this barbecue, why not a steak as well) of Fourth of July, to the butter-soaked cobs of sweet corn into August, my calorie counting skills wane and the numbers on the scale often start to wax.

