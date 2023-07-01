Sloppy. That’s how I’d describe my dieting this time of year.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, all the good food of summer works its way back in front of me, and ultimately into my belly. Whether it’s the burgers and brats (and hey, while we’re at this barbecue, why not a steak as well) of Fourth of July, to the butter-soaked cobs of sweet corn into August, my calorie counting skills wane and the numbers on the scale often start to wax.
No worries though, the steep hills and sweat of September and October’s upland season are really just a few weeks away. I’ll burn through my excess stash of energy then!
There’s something else that gets a bit sloppy this time of year as well, and that’s the shallows of my favorite largemouth lake. And in that slop — often consisting of shallow weeds, surface algae, and the occasional stand of lily pads or reeds — are some of the season’s fattest and most aggressive bass. But getting to them requires a bit of knowledge, like figuring out the right blend of weight training, cardio, and low-carb options to burn off the five extra pounds picked up over the summer.
Gunk gear
Slop adds an extra element to bass angling requiring more power to hook and lift the fish out of their weedy environs. As a result of their home field advantage, bringing a big heavy stick to do the hoisting is a requirement for fishing these areas in late summer. Medium spinning rods are the bare minimum if you’re looking for an all-purpose combo that can be employed for other fishing tactics.
A better option is to utilize a slop-dedicated baitcasting rod as a baseline, with a medium-heavy or heavy model of 7 feet or so being ideal.
Superlines in 20- to 30-pound strength will assist in cutting through weeds and surface slop, and provide a powerful hookset to lift and drive big bass out of their shallow summer haunts. While a spinning reel will work if that’s the combo you have, consider switching to baitcasters for this process, as the added torque the reels provide will better retrieve line early in the fight and keep fish from getting back into the cover.
Best baits
Classic slop baits like the Scum Frog should have a place in any bass angler’s tacklebox. Various skirted, legged and paddle-style options are now available and provide a diverse offering to summer bass. Additionally, larger floating worms like the Zoom Trick Worm and creature baits such as Berkley’s Havoc series of soft plastics make for good slop options.
Simply rig them weightless Texas-style on a matching worm hook in sizes from 2/0 to 5/0 so that they ride weedless through the vegetation and you’ve got a great exploratory option for working thick weedy areas.
Slop search
Not all slop is created equal.
The best bays and shallows are going to have a mix of vegetation with holes in the ceiling created by the tops of the growing weeds which have matted together. A combination of lily pads and shallow weeds provide diverse areas of cover and a selection of openings that bass watch vigilantly for items of prey, such as small bluegills moving around searching for surface insects or the unfortunate frog that might slip into the open water between its sitting places up top.
Imitate the latter by casting beyond the opening and slowly working a bait toward the space of surface. Let it slide in gently and pause it so any nearby bass can get a good look and rise to make the take. If nothing happens, simply slide it on over to the next opening, or let it hang out at the edge of the slop line where bass also hang out on one of their favorite summertime edges.
Hard hookset
When a bass blows up on a surface bait, especially in slop, feel for its weight before setting the hook.
Reel in any slack, and haul back on the rod hard to punch any protected hook points through the plastic of the lure with the hookset. This also helps pull the bass back toward the surface after it has taken the bait. You can rarely overdo a slop hookset, so rely on the heavier rod to do its part and give it the baseball-swing treatment to ensure a firm connection.
During the battle, keep the rod high and the angle in your favor, powering the bass out of the weeds and into the nearby open water and ultimately your boat for best success.
Summer provides so many incredible opportunities from the foods we eat to the fish we angle for. While some types of poundage you may want to avoid, if you’re geared up properly and target the right sloppy spaces, you’ll be more than happy to add the extra weight of a lunker largemouth bass to your memory book this season.
