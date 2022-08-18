Fishing

Natural and man-made obstacles provide great hiding places for bass. Getting the bait in the right position comes from a good cast, which in turn comes with practice on the water

 Nick Simonson

The steep bank of the small lake’s southern shore was first guarded by a stand of green pencil reeds. An overhanging willow covered the pocket of water behind the verdant sentries and a tangle of sticks and other wooden debris denied entry to the hole which had “largemouth bass” written all over it.

Drifting along, a runway about a foot wide through the reeds opened up, and I set up for the cast, pulling the rod low along my side before whipping it back toward the small clearing. The green tube skittered along the surface and came to a stop a foot short of the shoreline, a perfect placement if there ever was one, and I quickly reeled down in time to feel the weight on the other end that had begun to move off with the bait.

