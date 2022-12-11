Cabins Spring Creek
South Dakota Games, Fish and Parks Commission voted unanimously to allow cats and dogs to stay in its rental cabins, similar to this cabin at Spring Creek Recreation Area north of Pierre.

The South Dakota Games, Fish and Parks Commission voted unanimously to allow cats and dogs to stay in its rental cabins and lodges statewide.

The commission also heard about a proposal to renovate lodges in the Spring Creek Recreation Area north of Pierre.

