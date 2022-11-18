Anytime Ann Norden’s 9-pound Chiweenie is welcome somewhere, Bella gets to go.
“She’s my spoiled little baby,” Norden said.
For that reason, the 53-year-old hopes the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission will approve a proposal allowing cats and dogs to stay in its few hundred rental cabins and lodges statewide.
“We had my birthday party at a (state-owned) cabin this past summer,” Norden said. “I would’ve loved to have her there.”
A public hearing on the proposal will be held when the commission meets at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at RedRossa Conference Center at 808 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre.
Pets have never been allowed at the state-owned cabins and lodges developed in the late 1980s, Al Nedved, deputy director for Game, Fish and Parks’ Division of Parks and Recreation, said on Thursday. Cabins are available year round and rented 100 to 150 nights a year, or about 50 percent of the time, Nedved said.
According to the American Pet Products Association, 37 percent of pet owners take their animals on trips, compared to 19 percent about 10 years ago.
“As we’ve seen a trend over several years, the occurrence of pet ownership and people traveling with pets continues to increase,” Nedved said. “Talking to industry partners in the hotel industry, it’s become more and more of an accommodation to allow pets to be in lodging facilities.”
If Game, Fish and Parks approves the proposal, the cost to keep a pet overnight will be $10 per reservation.
“If you were to rent one cabin for three nights, the fee would be $10, or if you rent two cabins for three nights, it would be $20,” Nedved said.
If there are damages or anything beyond normal cleaning, the department can seek restitution from the renter for those costs.
“Typically, the credit card held as part of the reservation (will be used),” he said.
A standard four- to five-person furnished cabin costs $55 a night and includes heating, air conditioning, electricity, fire grate, picnic table and a porch. It does not have a bathroom, running water, linens or kitchens.
A modern cabin with multiple rooms, including a bathroom, rents for $120 to $150 at Oahe Downstream and $150 at Spring Creek Recreation Area. The number of bedrooms, kitchen facilities and other amenities vary by unit.
“A lot of hotels have allowances for pets,” he said. “It was getting more and more of a demand from folks requesting that service.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
