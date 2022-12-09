Twice this rifle season, legal shooting times prevented Pierre's Steve Kelly from taking the same trophy buck.

The third time he spotted the 5-by-5, Kelly had three minutes before sunset to make the harvest. He did it with a single shot from 165 yards with his .30-06.

