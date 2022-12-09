Twice this rifle season, legal shooting times prevented Pierre's Steve Kelly from taking the same trophy buck.
The third time he spotted the 5-by-5, Kelly had three minutes before sunset to make the harvest. He did it with a single shot from 165 yards with his .30-06.
With the close of South Dakota's East and West River rifle seasons, hunters likely shared similar stories.
"Both hunting seasons went well," South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Communications Manager Nick Harrington said on Thursday. "Hunters reported seeing good numbers of deer, and there were many satisfied hunters able to fill their tags and spend time with their family and friends."
The East River season ran from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4 and overlaps the rut as does the West River season, which ran from Nov. 12-27.
Game, Fish and Parks will have a harvest report available in the spring, Harrington said.
"Overall, there was excellent hunting across the state," he said. "While very large deer were harvested, many individuals were also able to harvest their first deer or make memories with their family and friends, which is what makes hunting so special."
Statewide, 23,569 applied for the 22,925 available deer licenses. Of those, 486 received licenses for Stanley County. In addition, 733 Hughes County residents and 164 Stanley County residents received West River licenses.
Hunting on private property on Whitlock Bay in Potter County, Kelly killed his largest-ever whitetail the day after Thanksgiving. Harvesting the deer was also a "very emotional process" for the 50-year-old.
"You put your time and effort into trying to do everything right and hope it does," he said. "I had a lot of sentimental things going through my head. I never take for granted the success that I've had."
Days before killing his buck, Kelly passed up on an even larger deer.
"It didn't feel right," he said. "We were actually side by side and were watching the same area with binoculars. I really didn't want to shoot him."
He first spotted his eventual kill with a few minutes left to shoot before legal sunset and saw the same deer the next morning 21 minutes before the sunrise shooting time.
"So now I'm getting really discouraged," Kelly said. "I was able to go back out on Friday evening and he gave me three minutes of legal shooting time."
Kelly's story is just one that Grey Goose taxidermist Jeff Mikel heard this season.
The owner of Prairie Wing Taxidermy took in about 20 deer, which is about average for the year. The deer were mostly 5-by-5s in the 140 to 150 trophy class range and mostly local.
"The West River was slow but the East was good," Mikel said. "Deer numbers are down because of EHD."
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, also known as Blue Tongue, is a fatal viral disease that occurs in the late summer months due to excessive heat and drought.
Overall, this was a mild year for EHD, Harrington said.
"While individuals have the opportunity to return a license for any reason prior to the start of the season, EHD did not play a major factor for many hunters in not being able to enjoy a hunt," he said.
Mikel, however, said he finds it hard to believe that deer have gotten EHD for two years in a row.
"One year usually happens when it gets dry and water gets low and it seems to affect whitetails and not mule deer for some reason," he said. "I think it will run its course."
