If you’re looking to give the gift that keeps on giving to your favorite angler or maybe just trying to find a way to burn up what is looking to be a bit longer winter, a fly-tying kit is the end of both a holiday shopping quest and the beginning of a great pastime.
The creations that come from fun evenings at the vise pay off handsomely each spring with trout, crappies, smallmouth bass, bluegills and more coming on hand-crafted flies and lures. All that is needed are the basic tools and a quick tutorial, and you’re in the fly-tying and lure-making game.
Get set
Most of the necessary tools can be purchased in a starter kit which contains a simple vise, scissors, bobbin, whip finisher, hackle pliers and other basic implements.
Most starter kits will contain a selection of hooks, threads, dubbings, hackles, marabou and other materials, along with a pattern book showing how to tie a number of basic flies. Some kits are more in-depth than others, teaching techniques as well as patterns, but ultimately one can start tying up simple fish-catching flies right out of the box.
A selection of kits is available from many online and sporting goods retailers, including basic and expanded offerings.
In addition to the instructional guides included with most starter kits, there are boundless excellent online resources to help the beginning tier get acclimated to various techniques, materials and patterns. Additionally, many great video tutorials for beginners, as well as demonstrations of advanced techniques and step-by-steps for individual fly pattern are now available on video sites such as YouTube.
Advanced applicationsWhile one doesn’t necessarily have to know how to tie flies to make other lures, it certainly helps. The techniques learned on nymphs, dry flies and particularly streamers will transfer over quickly if you’re interested in tying crappie and walleye jigs, trout spinners, bucktails and other standard tackle items.
Again, if you’re looking to dive right into lure making, a vise and basic tools are a necessity for holding hooks in place for dressing and stabilizing wire frames for component assembly, and these tools are available without the fly-tying materials from most online tackle retailers.
Fly tying easily transitions into to crafting jigs, spinners, and pike and muskie lures, so be forewarned that it is difficult to turn back when you start catching fish on the lures you make.
The creation of a good-looking fly or jig keeps the creative fire burning well into the coldest nights of winter and the rewards of landing fish the next season on your hand-crafted lures are some of the best one can experience in the outdoors.
