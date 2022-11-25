Fly tying

A tying kit is a great gift that helps an angler take his or her game to the next level, and allows them to create the flies, jigs and lures they need to catch more fish.

 Nick Simonson

If you’re looking to give the gift that keeps on giving to your favorite angler or maybe just trying to find a way to burn up what is looking to be a bit longer winter, a fly-tying kit is the end of both a holiday shopping quest and the beginning of a great pastime.

The creations that come from fun evenings at the vise pay off handsomely each spring with trout, crappies, smallmouth bass, bluegills and more coming on hand-crafted flies and lures. All that is needed are the basic tools and a quick tutorial, and you’re in the fly-tying and lure-making game.

