As Sirius rises and its accompanying dog days settle in across the region, warm water temperatures often push fish deeper, and it’s no different for walleyes looking for cooler places closer to the thermocline, and the baitfish that likely congregate there as well this time of year. Finding both comfort and food, these favorite golden-sided sportfish in the depths can be targeted utilizing a variety of techniques, but perhaps the best one is the use of what was once a winter-favorite lure that has now become a summertime staple — the jigging rap.
At the risk of continuing the genericization of the name of the popular lure made by the Rapala company, the term “jigging rap” has come to define almost any fish-shaped hard lure which is worked vertically at depth, usually comprised of a minnow-profiled chunk of lead on a wire ending in a J-hook at front and back with a treble dangling in the middle. The application of jig rapping, however, goes beyond the brand name offering by the venerable lure maker to those of its competitors, including baits like the Salmo Chubby Darter and the Reef Runner Cicada which can also be used.
Summer success
Typically, a setup for summer jig rapping utilizes a baitcasting rod and reel spooled with a sensitive superline such as Fireline or PowerPro. At the tail end of the main line is a 2- to 3-foot fluorocarbon leader.
This can be tied directly to the line with a uni-to-uni knot, or by utilizing a small swivel, with the latter addition helping to limit any line twist. Where the lure meets leader, an open-loop knot, such as the Rapala knot can be employed to allow freedom of movement that these baits with their plastic aft wing generate on each rise and fall. A fast snap can be used in place of the Rapala knot and allows for quicker changes of lures when experimenting with size and color but the additional hardware may restrict movement of the bait a bit.
Ups, Downs
The process of jig rapping mirrors those lazy, hazy days of late summer once the desired lure is selected and the setup is ready to go, as there’s not a lot of effort required.
Simply identify deeper fish-holding structure or pick up a school of walleyes below the boat on the sonar readout and drop the bait to them there’s no need to cast, reel or put much work into the bait until the hookset. Let it hit the bottom and then reel it up a few inches. Stay locked on the spot with the trolling motor, or slowly cover the immediate area, pumping the rod tip up and then following the lure back down.
The distance of each lift and fall can be adjusted, but don’t go too far up, as it may not leave much room on the lift for a hookset. It is also key not to leave too much slack in the line as the rod tip is dropped back to the surface as walleyes will often hammer the bait on the fall and it’s important to feel that take. A quicker upstroke and a gentle downstroke, keeping the line half taught, should pick up most strikes.
Important notes
Jig rapping walleyes usually occurs in deeper waters. The bait is the perfect option to get down there because it is heavy and dense, falls quickly and easily controlled at greater depths with an excellent darting motion which imitates a fleeing baitfish.
It must be noted though that walleyes taken from 25 feet or more often will not survive the pressure changes that come with being reeled up to the surface, and anglers should keep everything they catch from those deeper areas where summer walleyes lurk. Once the livewell or stringer is full, consider targeting other species, or looking for walleyes on the feed up in the shallows for some catch-and-release angling that is less likely to injure them.
If jig rapping isn’t part of your arsenal yet, you’re missing out on an effective and easy tool for catching more walleyes. Add a few of these hardbaits to your tacklebox along with some fast snaps and some fluorocarbon to mix things up and target deeper fish in the home stretch of the openwater season, making for more golden opportunities in the dog days of summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.