NickEyex

Nick Simonson with a summer walleye.

 Nick Simonson

As Sirius rises and its accompanying dog days settle in across the region, warm water temperatures often push fish deeper, and it’s no different for walleyes looking for cooler places closer to the thermocline, and the baitfish that likely congregate there as well this time of year. Finding both comfort and food, these favorite golden-sided sportfish in the depths can be targeted utilizing a variety of techniques, but perhaps the best one is the use of what was once a winter-favorite lure that has now become a summertime staple — the jigging rap. 

At the risk of continuing the genericization of the name of the popular lure made by the Rapala company, the term “jigging rap” has come to define almost any fish-shaped hard lure which is worked vertically at depth, usually comprised of a minnow-profiled chunk of lead on a wire ending in a J-hook at front and back with a treble dangling in the middle. The application of jig rapping, however, goes beyond the brand name offering by the venerable lure maker to those of its competitors, including baits like the Salmo Chubby Darter and the Reef Runner Cicada which can also be used.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments