South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks continues to offer Go Outdoors Bingo with five chances to win in the remaining two seasons.
The Bingo session for the summer season ends on Aug. 31 and the fall season starts on Sept. 1. Each season highlights new activities and opportunities to win prizes.
Start by downloading the BINGO card at gfp.sd.gov/pages/bingo/. Share the adventure with a selfie or other snapshot in the outdoors.
Prizes include a seasonal outdoor item and a two-night stay at a South Dakota State Park. Submit photos of yourself participating in all five seasonal activities to be entered in a drawing each season.
A few hundred have participated in the contest since its start on Jan. 1, April Larson, marketing coordinator for Games, Fish and Parks, said.
“It’s been really good,” Larson said. “I was pleasantly surprised, especially in the winter when most think the parks are closed. Our goal with this promotion is (to let people know) that the parks are open year-round.”
The most popular parks for the contest have been Good Earth State Park south of Sioux Falls and Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in Union County.
Larson said Game, Fish and Parks offers an annual activity that follows a theme. Last year, the department offered a poker game with cards on different trails to see who gets the best poker hand.
“This year (the theme is) ‘we are open all year,’” she said. “You can have fun if it’s snowing or 100 degrees out.”
