Hooked bass

A well-positioned plastic will slide up and out of the way when setting the hook on a bass. Make sure that knots are properly positioned at the top of the hook eye, baits rest loosely in place when threaded onto a hook, and that weights don’t get in the way when bass bite, making for more successful trips.

 Nick SImonson

Summertime means working soft plastics for both largemouth and smallmouth bass, and more often than not, those lures are offered up on a wide gap worm hook.

While this is often the best way to present plastic options, these hooks require a mastery of both their advantages and their shortcomings. It’s the latter that can confound new bass anglers or those unfamiliar with them.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments