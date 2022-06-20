Sheila Ross has taken 20 trophy bucks over 20 consecutive years — each with one shot.
The 73-year-old grandmother says she’s blessed and calls her success luck.
Her husband calls it patience.
“She can sit forever until she sees the one she wants to shoot,” Chuck Ross said. “You have people who have to shoot the first deer they see. She doesn’t do that. If she doesn’t see what she wants, she waits.”
Raised in Arlington, 80 miles north of Sioux Falls, Sheila Ross excelled at swimming and track in high school, but never hunted until she married at age 23. She was up for the adventure but didn’t take many deer.
After divorcing, Sheila Ross gave up hunting, but got back into it after marrying Chuck Ross, a former outdoor editor for WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and one-time adventure travel company owner. Together, in the late 1990s, the couple developed ScatterGun Lodge, a 2,800-acre pheasant hunting property 25 miles east of Pierre.
“That’s when I started hunting again,” the mother of three said. “We had our own land. I saw some nice looking deer prior to the season.”
Using a 7mm rifle gifted to her by a friend, Sheila Ross never took anything smaller than a 5-by-5 deer on their property, where they continue to operate their pheasant hunting business. She never scouts nor does she target practice during the off-season, yet can take down a deer with a single shot from 200 to 300 yards.
“One year, I didn’t sight in the gun,” Sheila Ross said. “I just pulled it out of the cabinet and shot it. I’ve been lucky.”
Hunting from a heated stand, she doesn’t necessarily feel the pressure of possibly missing a nice deer, but never wants to shoot anything that’s not a trophy. At the same time, Sheila Ross doesn’t want to call her success “all luck.”
“If I see something big, there’s a lot of stuff going through my mind,” she said. “Will I hit in the right place so I don’t have to trail it or go after it?”
Yet, Sheila Ross has never shot and missed or wounded a deer.
She finds deer hunting relaxing despite the two-week season coinciding with the 10-week pheasant hunting season at the lodge.
“I think the most memorable hunts were when I had someone with me, like a friend or one of Chuck’s boys,” Sheila Ross said.
Since hitting the 20-deer milestone in 2019, she hasn’t gone out as much, nor has she killed a deer during the past two seasons.
“I’m just waiting to see something big,” she said.
“She can watch 20 deer walk by in front of her, but until she sees the one she wants, she’s not going to shoot,” Chuck Ross added.
In addition to deer, Sheila Ross harvested a bear in North Carolina, an elk in Minnesota and a caribou in the Northwest Territories. She also killed a deer with a bow.
