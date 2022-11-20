Archery hunters sometimes overthink the little things when preparing for a hunt. That can lead to many big disappointments. But there are three major keys to remember for archery success.
One, practice on horrible days.
It’s gorgeous out. There aren’t any more items on the honey-do list. It’s easy to get your shots in — and the arrows hit the mark time after time. This bow shoots SWEET.
It makes sense to practice shooting the bow now if the goal is awesome practice shots to brag about. Life is good. Under perfect conditions, everything is choreographed for a fantastic result.
Now, if that trophy South Dakota mule deer or Alaska bull moose was standing in the backyard, right beside the target where you are accustomed to practicing in your tennies and shorts, success would be a snap.
But he won’t be! That’s the fly in the archer’s ointment.
You gotta up your practice strategy to prepare for that chance of a lifetime at a trophy with your bow. It’s impossible to duplicate the unknown, but taking yourself out of your comfort zone during practice gives you an edge once you are truly out of your comfort zone moose hunting in Alaska or hunting mule deer or antelope in western South Dakota.
Instead of practicing only when everything is perfect, go out when things are at their worst, like rain and snow, or when it’s getting dark outside. It could be a 25-mile-an-hour wind or fast-moving clouds.
And sometimes the worst means when life is offering a shopping list of distractions.
You just found out your kid got kicked out of school — your wife said it’s because of the laser pointer you got him for his birthday. Your daughter did $3,000 in damage to your pickup — you’re pretty sure it was the other driver’s fault, but your daughter has been known to look at boys. Your $500 boots are full of water, those new $250 pants are wetter yet, you’re not sure if you have the flu coming on or if last night’s supper might be causing the runs, you’re nursing a pulled groin, these pants have never leaked, who moved my target over by the apple tree and why is it slightly quartering towards me now, the antler fell off, or maybe the mower hit it, how did I miss the kill zone on my target yesterday at only 10 yards, Jerry thought I should use my 40 yard pin, I need new tires, the temp is 30 degrees colder than yesterday, but I think the wind has gone down to only 18, is that snow sticking to my fletching, these gloves aren’t waterproof at all, I gotta text the guy from work, I can’t recall the last time I did 40 sit-ups and 80 knee lunges so quickly, that apple tree must be 5-10 yards closer than I thought it was when I drew, if I miss my 3-D target my $25 arrow is going to hit those engine blocks I have to sell…..now take ONE shot!
If you can become efficient shooting with all of this stuff going through your brainpan, it’s going to help when you are laying only a few steps from a trophy of a lifetime.
Hitting a gnat in the eye at 60 yards in your backyard is easier than hitting a trophy mule deer in field conditions at 20. I can’t overstate the importance of getting out of your comfort zone during practice enough. Simply moving your practice target around and shooting in terrible weather will help you recognize your true ethical lethal range and limit heartache and embarrassment on the hunt.
There is huge pressure to live up to the expectations set by bloggers and guys down at the range. Avoid it.
It’s common for experienced archers who have mastered the art of hunting from a ground blind or tree stand to show up ill prepared for their spot and stalk hunt. Though they’ve clearly put in the time practicing, they haven’t practiced out of their comfort zone. The result is incredible confidence and poor performance. There’s no nice way to put it. Overconfidence has fluffed many a hunt.
The second key to success is avoiding the crown jewel of mistakes — over estimating lethal range.
It’s an ego booster to boast big numbers. Fooling yourself into believing them is a big gamble. Shooting long has flushed more money invested in guided hunts and more years of building preference points down the johnny-drain than anything else.
There is huge pressure to live up to the excessive expectations set by bloggers and guys down at the range. Avoid it.
Stories of 50- or 60- and even 100-yard kills fuel the fire. Your hunt will take place in reality, keep your head there. Over-estimating lethal range, physical ability, weather endurance, mental toughness, et cetera all affect your ability to make an ethical kill to fill your tag.
There are inherent limitations to shooting arrows at live targets. If you can shoot accurately at 20-30 yards with your bow, you can have fun and be as successful filling your tag ethically as the guys who claim much bigger numbers.
I guide archery mule deer hunters in prairie dog country. Taking some fun practice shots at live prairie dogs delivers a quick jolt to reality for bowhunters who overestimate shooting ability. Shooting prairie dogs, rabbits and squirrels make great practice.
Hold out for an ethical shot at a trophy within a reasonable range and experience a great lifetime memory. Ask anybody how they feel about taking that long shot they thought they could make that resulted in a wounded animal. They still remember it, perhaps better than any of their successful shots. It is a horrible lifetime memory. The animal deserves better and ethical bowhunters deliver. Waiting and working for a better shot ensures the memory will be a source of pride instead of embarrassment.
Some new archers don’t believe they are good enough to hunt with their bow. That’s because they are using a flawed equation.
They evaluate themselves accurately but compare themselves to big-talkers who might not be so accurate in their self-appraisal. That’s a bummer. I wish I could arrange for more bowhunters who say they’re good at 20-30 yards to go shoulder-to-shoulder in a live-target prairie dog town with the guys claiming bigger numbers — there isn’t a big difference between the two. The smart money might go on the more modest chap.
The third key to success is avoiding one of the biggest mistakes a bow hunter makes — booking a hunt where they hope to get a chance at a nice buck.
Isn’t that the whole idea? No. It is short-sighted, look for more.
It’s important to book a trip where you hope to get several chances because things tend to go wrong with archery equipment. Because of the limited shooting range and such a slow follow-up shot, success with a bow and arrow is more challenging. That’s the nature of the sport and why the payoff is so great when success comes. It’s why we bowhunters are addicted to it.
You up your chances for success when you book with an outfitter that understands the complexity and challenges of bowhunting. Your goal is to get it done with one chance. But you might need several.
If you want to expect archery success, plan on needing several chances. A lot of disappointment has come from booking hunts with outfitters who give up on the client after they’ve had their one chance and blew it. Archery outfitters that produce for their clients are unique and apply a different approach to hunting. Don’t think you will train them.
Ask for a list of all of the outfitters’ clients from last season and call them. Ask them if the guide gave up on them after their first spoiled chance or if he kept hustling. If everybody on the list claims they only needed one chance to make it happen, you can take it to the bank that the outfitter isn’t giving you the names of all of his clients. If the outfitter won’t produce the list, search out one that will. The extra research you do will lead you to an outfitter who is a cut above the rest.
Of course, we’d all like to harvest a wall hanger. But bringing reasonable expectations on a hunt, along with a good attitude, is as important as bringing the right boots and the right broadheads. Deliberately bringing the wrong stuff minimizes your chances of success before you ever start. Don’t disqualify yourself.
Taking overconfidence into the field increases the chances of coming home empty-handed far more often than the guy that is more grounded. The guy with a reasonable evaluation of his ability is going to enjoy the hunt more and have far fewer secrets to hide about missed shots, missed opportunities and wounded game.
Going home with fantastic pride and memories of a great hunt is priceless.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
