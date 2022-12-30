Few things warm up a winter night like a fire in the fireplace. Whether used for seasonal ambiance, to char a freshly harvested venison tenderloin, to light up a summer shoreline or simply to stay alive, the flicker of flame brings comfort and at times badly needed heat.
Having three ways on hand to make a fire while out hunting or fishing — especially on those long outings in the backcountry or remote lakes — ensures survival if something should go amiss. What follows is a trio of fire-starting tools designed to provide ignition should the moment call for it.
Lighter side
In the modern era, it’s OK to spurn technology if you feel like you don’t need it. From digital scopes that dial in the yardage on big game on a hillside to sonars that can spin and track the fish coming in and moving out under the ice, the advancements are downright amazing.
One item of modernity that fits in your pocket or tacklebox and doesn’t require any use — unless needed — is the butane lighter.
Going on 50 years now, the flickable fire starter has become a staple in survival kits as the first source of flame. It’s easy to control, can be moved around a ball of kindling with ease, and has dozens of other uses, from performing field surgery with shrink wrap on trolling motor terminals to severing superlines when a blade isn’t handy.
Having a butane lighter is a sure bet to have a fire-starting option available.
Perfect match
A solid backup to a butane lighter is a collection of water- and weather-proof matches.
With a dozen or two stashed in a waterproof cylinder or other secure storage container, matches provide reassurance that a fire can be lit and that the flame — at least as long as the stick lasts — can be moved about to ensure uniform lighting of kindling and tinder balls.
Pack a bit of flattened cotton ball, a small roll of paper or another easily-lit item as a wrapping for the matches to also guarantee an easier start to a fire. A wide variety of match styles are available, some with better heads with various treatments to stand up to wind and conditions, so select carefully and know what’s on hand if the situation requires it.
Alternative Options
Beyond the basic one-two punch of a butane lighter and a bundle of matches, other fire-starting options can be toted into the field and are light and easily packed.
From ferrous rods with strikers to compact magnesium and metal stick combinations to lenses and mirrors which can focus the sun’s rays — which, obviously only work in the daytime and under clear skies — easily stashed alternatives can help get things lit when a lighter goes missing, and the wind makes a mess of match lighting.
Having a third option provides one last line of defense in the battle against cold, misery and in the worse of cases, death due to cold conditions.
Keep all these options in mind as the hunting season draws to a close, gear pouches and bags are inspected, and new adventures are planned for the coming year.
Having three fire-starting options on hand will ensure that in case of emergency, the most basic form of comfort and protection is available on any outdoor adventure where it may be needed, whether to signal rescuers, to dry soaked clothing or simply roast a chunk of meat or toast a campfire marshmallow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.