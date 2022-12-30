The recent sub-zero temperatures will likely result in Lake Oahe freezing earlier than most years.
“A lot of the creeks are freezing up to the mouths to the main lake,” Russ Somsen, natural resource specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Oahe Project, said.
Somen said the entire lake will eventually freeze over.
“It’s just a matter of time, but it looks earlier than normal,” he said.
On Thursday, Gina Morris, assistant manager at Grey Goose Store and Social Club, said she has overheard customers talking about the ice forming on the lake.
“We have a group of four guys who come in the morning,” Morris said. “They’ve been sitting around talking about when the lake will freeze over and how long it will last.”
Somsen said the creek arms from the main channel of the Missouri River freeze first. It’s very rare that the reservoir freezes before the New Year.
“With the wind blowing really hard, that will keep it open because it just keeps the water moving and with the waves, it takes a lot more to freeze.”
The normal level of the lake is 1,607 feet above sea level. As of last week, the level was 1,589 feet above sea level.
“It’s not really supposed to come up over the wintertime,” Somsen said. “It’s definitely lower than normal from the drought.”
The 231-mile long lake extends from Pierre to Bismarck, North Dakota, and has 2,250 miles of shoreline. With the drought, deepest spots in the lake are about 180 feet, with normal at 200 feet, Somsen said.
He said the ice never gets super thick — around 6 inches to 1 foot.
“Back in creeks, it can get thicker, but for the most part, with such a big body of water to cool down enough to freeze, there’s a possibility it will by next week,” Somsen said before Christmas weekend.
Charley Nye, a bartender at the Outpost Lodge in Cow Creek, said she has noticed the lake freezing up.
“I saw a few ice shacks out by the Spring Creek ramp yesterday and then a guy out there today at Cow Creek,” Nye said. “He didn’t have an ice shack.”
The above-freezing temperatures from Tuesday and Wednesday could break up the ice, depending on the wind.
“The water temperature in the reservoir is still warm,” Somsen said.
