Nothing beats experience when it comes to getting better at something. Hunting is no different. You already have much more experience than some people. That makes you a better hunter. But think how good of a hunter you’d be if you had twice as much experience or ten times that amount. Impossible? Absolutely not!
You can get a lifetime of hunting experience shadowing a professional guide for a couple of seasons. Go to work for an outfitter for a season or two, and you’re guaranteed to become a better hunter. You learn countless things you never knew you didn’t know. It’s exciting to go on many hunting trips that somebody else is paying for. Hands-on training will make you a better hunter. And it will give you a lifetime of memories in a short time.
For example, I killed, or more precisely, my clients killed more brown bears last season than any single hunter I know. I literally chalked up more experience slinking into the kill zone of big brown bears last year than any hunter has in their lifetime. I’ve been guiding brown bear hunters for more than 20 years. Do the math.
Matt, from Australia, has hunted with me in South Dakota many times. He’s worked for me for a couple of seasons in Alaska.
“I’ll never be able to afford an Alaskan brown bear hunt, so working for you gives me the opportunity to experience it,” he said
If you’re like Matt, you know a huge Alaska hunt is just not in the cards. Rather than never go, he decided to think out of the box. He arranged his vacation time to coincide with when I needed him.
Because I was familiar with his skill set and knew it had value, I jumped at the chance to have him along. I got a fantastic helper, we had awesome camaraderie in the field, and we enjoyed some thrilling encounters together.
Don’t be discouraged if the outfitter doesn’t think you’re as awesome of a hunter as you do. It happens.
Taking a few weeks to work for somebody during vacation takes a commitment that many people aren’t willing to make. If you can, you’ll be in for a fabulous experience in the wilderness. You’ll have memories you will cherish for the rest of your life.
Smartphones are fantastic ways to introduce yourself. Record a 30-second bit and send it to a possible guide mentor.
Don’t get discouraged if an outfitter won’t let you help him, even for free. They get lots of offers like that. They know what special skills will add value to their operation.
Matt’s a full-time farrier, has a fantastic optimistic attitude and can do anything with his hands. He’s a breath of fresh air. An optimist with low ego issues makes a fantastic addition to any camp.
Not knowing what we don’t know can be hobbling. When you work as a guide’s assistant, you will learn a saddlebag full of skills you have never missed. You’ll take your love of adventure to the next level.
If you can’t afford a guided hunt right now, a sensible and affordable solution is to work for the outfitter for a couple of years. Get the fun and experience of being in camp and learning new skills. You’ll have an awesome time.
Open your own door to affordable adventures by volunteering to help. It’s a win-win.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
