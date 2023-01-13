Walleyes

Walleyes can get lethargic at mid-ice due to changing conditions and their cold-blooded nature. Adjust to their mood and give them something to eat, even if they’re not all that aggressive under the ice.

 Nick Simonson

Fish and, as a result, angling both often slow down as the winter wears on. The cold water obviously is the first factor for these creatures, which are, of course, cold-blooded.

That means the temperature in the world around them dictates how their body reacts and their biological processes are carried out. You don’t often see fish moving in January as fast as you do in the summer months when they’re smashing the surface for frogs or insects, or dashing after baitfish in the depths below. Instead, things are a bit slower.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments