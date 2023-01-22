Motion means life. Under the water, bigger things eat smaller things that are in motion. Whether it’s the gentle lift-and-fall of a daphnia or other super-tiny morsel of food, or the flit of the fins on a fathead minnow or a young-of-the-year perch setting off a walleye’s strike, fish key in on subtle movements of their prey before they bite.
Imitating that motion has always been the goal of crafting lures and flies to more effectively capture a predator fish’s attention, and catch the fish itself with the hook hidden somewhere in the offering. Perhaps one of the best and most versatile materials in doing so is hackle, particularly wet hackle fibers.
When wrapped sparsely around a hook shank — be it on a jig as an elongated collar or at the neck of a fly designed to be pulsed through the water — wet hackle fibers bend back toward the point of the hook each time the offering is jiggled, pulsed or pulled through the water. In rivers and streams, the natural flow of water also helps make the hackle come alive, as currents, ripples and changing speeds cause the hackle to dance, giving the illusion of those parts of a prey item that set fish off.
It could be the rhythmic pulse of gills, gently and repeatedly moving in and out, or the twitch of legs or swimmerets to generate motion on aquatic insect larvae or small crayfish; whatever it may be, a twist of hackle helps bring the imitation to life.
While hackle comes from a variety of birds and can be commercially purchased in a rainbow of colors to be added into jigs and flies, a number of natural sources available to sportsmen in the fall will transition well to the tying desk in winter and ultimately into fish-catching creations utilized on the water in spring and summer.
Soft hackle feathers can be found on almost every bird, and upland birds in our region provide some of the most notable. One of the preeminent plumes is the breast feather of the Hungarian partridge. In a dark-and-light gray pattern, these tiny feathers make ideal collars on soft-hackled flies and are staples in floss-bodied patterns with just a turn of partridge for the collar, known as a spider-style recipe.
Additionally, they can be added to standard nymphs, such as the gold-ribbed hare’s ear or the pheasant tail nymph, to provide something with a bit more excitement and action under the water, which can add some realism and make these classic patterns even more effective in certain situations.
Pheasant skins, too, offer up a wide selection of soft hackles for both collars and full-body cloaks that pulse and pop with each twitch of the rod. In colors that run the spectrum, flies and jigs are easily customized with the feathers a harvested rooster offers up, and they’re often available in a variety of sizes in each hue on just one pelt.
Don’t overlook sharptailed grouse either, as a wide array of white, gray, silver, charcoal and almost black feathers offer up a hackle that easily mimics a minnow or other baitfish under the water. Wrap them around once or twice, or palmer them up the hook shank for a body that’s sure to blend in nicely with natural forage and trigger a bite next spring.
The golden rule with any hackling is to apply it uniformly as each twist goes into place on the jig or the fly hook, and don’t overdo it. Usually, a wrap or two for a collar is enough. Any more than that, and the feather fibers will bunch up, lose their freedom of movement, and become bulkier and less airy in appearance.
Keep it sparse enough so that each fiber can flex freely when pulled through the water yet still give the illusion of a body when pulled back over the fly or lure.
Whatever forage you’re trying to imitate, a collar of hackle or a body wrapping of the material with tons of subtle movement will help convey the realistic micro-shifts that occur with insects and prey fish found in the wild. Try a variety of these hackling materials out this winter and assemble them in a variety of ways to see which works best and how to most effectively employ one of nature’s most powerful imitators.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.