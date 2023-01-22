Hackle

Soft hackle from a pheasant pelt forms the collar on this beadhead nymph. The gentle pulse of each fiber gives off the impression of movement, life and ultimately something for a fish to eat.

 Nick Simonson

Motion means life. Under the water, bigger things eat smaller things that are in motion. Whether it’s the gentle lift-and-fall of a daphnia or other super-tiny morsel of food, or the flit of the fins on a fathead minnow or a young-of-the-year perch setting off a walleye’s strike, fish key in on subtle movements of their prey before they bite.

Imitating that motion has always been the goal of crafting lures and flies to more effectively capture a predator fish’s attention, and catch the fish itself with the hook hidden somewhere in the offering. Perhaps one of the best and most versatile materials in doing so is hackle, particularly wet hackle fibers.

