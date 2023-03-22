Fly casting is often described as an elegant art form. The gliding curvature of the line dances through the air while it carries a carefully crafted imitation to any awaiting predator species.

My first cast that day was nothing close to elegant or art. The fly line peeled from my reel was begrudgingly piled up about 10 feet from the bank by a 25-mph wind gust.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments