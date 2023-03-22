Fly casting is often described as an elegant art form. The gliding curvature of the line dances through the air while it carries a carefully crafted imitation to any awaiting predator species.
My first cast that day was nothing close to elegant or art. The fly line peeled from my reel was begrudgingly piled up about 10 feet from the bank by a 25-mph wind gust.
“Ugly casts catch fish too,” I chuckled to myself, as I quickly retrieved the piled-up mess in preparation for another attempt. The sudden stop of the line made my heart flush like a rooster pheasant from a thick patch of cattails.
I pulled hard on what felt like a cinder block thrashing to and fro. I was so nervous about this fish throwing the hook, I began to walk backward in an attempt to beach the beast on the marina’s soft mud bank.
If you’ve ever had a big fish on the line, you know this strategy well.
As soon as I saw the massive green spotted head slide on shore, I pounced forward and grabbed the big rainbow trout by the tail. Its broadside was like a canvas coated in silver glitter and a reddish-pink band. It shined enough to brighten an entire sky on that dreary, cold, snowy March day.
I let out a howl only coyotes would envy with nobody around to hear it.
That was my first trophy rainbow trout from the Missouri River, and the beginning of the end of one of the greatest unique fisheries this state has ever seen.
Rainbow trout first came to Pierre in the 1970s as a deep water forage buffer for salmon that were being stocked in Lake Oahe. Stockers released 3- to 5-inch rainbows prior to, and in conjunction with, salmon stockings in hopes that they would provide enough sustenance for the newly released salmon.
Many rainbows fell victim to the hungry fish, but others used evasive maneuvers and natural instincts to avoid predation and began making this beautiful lake their new home.
Catchable-sized rainbow trout were also released both above and below Oahe Dam. These fish grew rapidly in the fertile waters of a deep reservoir and a cold-water tailrace, proving a formidable game fish well adapted to central South Dakota’s dual habitat options.
The presence of trout brought catching opportunities throughout the year.
Summer fish were caught trolling the Oahe depths or in the cold discharge of the Oahe Dam on smelt and shad imitations. Winter offered ice fishing opportunities when mother nature allowed fishable ice to form. Ice-out brought big fish to shallow, warming waters. Fly anglers found success with baitfish, leech, nymph and midge imitations, and spin anglers had their fun with crappie rigs, panther martins, kastmasters and minnow-tipped jigs.
The fishing success prompted future stocking efforts to take place below the big dam. For 46 years, anglers had an opportunity to target tailrace trout that consistently grew to between 5 and 10 pounds.
The state record, a 19-pound, 4-ounce behemoth that I endearingly call Skittles, was caught on July 4, 1980, in the Oahe tailrace. Many claimed to have battled and even landed, larger fish since Skittles. Heck, some even have photographic evidence!
Anglers traveled from all over the Midwest for a chance to hook and land a very special fish. They might not all have been trophies or proud anglers (5 pounds or 20 inches), but it was almost a guarantee to tangle with a fish capable of causing a heart to flutter like mine did once upon a time.
My uncles still tell stories about catching more than 10 of those big trout in a single day! I, too, had some great days on the water worthy of retelling. Thankfully, I can relive all of those days just by picking up my fly rod, as they run through my mind like reels in an old film room. That old film, featuring stories of biblical proportion, is all that remains of a now destitute fishery.
In the heart of South Dakota, where walleye is king and R3 efforts have steered clear of trophy fishery discussions, annual rainbow trout stocking efforts came to an unfortunate end in 2018. The program had evolved to a shadow of its original structure, turning into a put-and-take opportunity for pellet-reared, catchable-size trout that were eaten by pelicans and loons almost faster than they could be caught and enjoyed by anglers.
Officials determined this to be less valuable than other initiatives and invested their dollars elsewhere. Without annual planted fish escaping predation to live their lives in the tailwater, the population of large fish has dwindled down to nothing.
All is not without hope for the future of this once great fishery. A mere 275 miles due north in the cold tailwaters of North Dakota’s Garrison Dam, trophy brown and rainbow trout still prowl. The North Dakota Whopper Club is riddled with trout submissions each year, always coming from the Garrison Dam Tailrace.
A Georgia resident landed a 15-pound giant in 2022. A 17-pound, 2-ounce fish was recorded in 2021, and 26 trout were reported in 2020 ranging between 5 to 16 pounds and 10 ounces, seven of those were over 10 pounds.
North Dakota Game and Fish sees the value of this trophy trout fishery and does its part to keep it thriving through annual spring stocking efforts for both brown and rainbow trout. These fish thrive within the Missouri River system until they are caught, eaten in the wild, or die of old age.
Even southern states have benefitted from trophy trout opportunities since big dams altered their reservoir and river systems.
Beginning in the 1950s, anglers have wallowed in what has become one of the greatest trophy trout fisheries in the country — in Arkansas, of all places!
The White and North Fork rivers lost significant warm water fisheries once Norfork and Bull Shoals Dams were erected in 1944 and 1951, respectively. The coldwater fisheries created by these new tailwater discharge hubs established hundreds of miles of fertile trout habitat that were ripe for stocking. It didn’t take long for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to begin pumping trout into a system where these coldwater-eating machines could thrive and grow to immense proportions.
Subsequent damming initiatives have increased the number of tailwater fisheries, and also the trout populations using them. Brown, cutthroat, brook and rainbow trout all call Arkansas home today. Brown trout found such comfort in these fisheries that they even began spawning on their own. The Little Red River boasts a 100 percent population of wild-origin brown trout along with accolades of the former all-tackle world record 40-pound, 4-ounce fish that was caught in 1992. Trophy trout has become a big business for Arkansas.
I have no idea whether or not a wild trout fishery could ever exist within the banks of Lake Sharpe. If it can occur in Arkansas, of all places, why couldn’t we make it happen in Pierre?
I miss the feeling of anticipation attached to chasing trophy trout in my hometown. I miss anglers calling me from other communities to help them plan their annual Pierre adventures. I miss hearing the squeals of delight from children feeling the pull from a recently stocked rainbow trout. Most of all, I miss the fishery that existed here and the joy that it brought to so many anglers.
I believe Pierre will once again become a destination for trophy trout species. When that will happen, I cannot be sure. Just keep an ear open for a well-seasoned angler howling like the coyotes — then you’ll know it’s back.
