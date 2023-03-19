Frequent flooding along South Dakota’s Missouri River was an issue until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed the Oahe Dam, north of Fort Pierre, in 1962.

With the construction of Oahe, one of the largest constructed reservoirs in the United States, measuring 231 miles, connecting the capital cities of South and North Dakota, came the establishment of Oahe Downstream — one of South Dakota’s 63 state parks and recreation areas.

