Officially, first day of spring has come and gone, but the outdoor world is still looking a lot like winter in North Dakota.
With more snow in the forecast and turkey hunting season just two weeks out, hunters will likely face some snow-related challenges at the season's start.
Yet, turkey populations are in good shape throughout the state, and hunters should see good opportunities to harvest a bird this season, according to Clayton Lenk, district biologist for the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).
“Overall, I’d say (wild turkey populations) are looking pretty good, especially out in the western portion of the state. When you start getting into more of those riparian areas where the birds tend to be along the Missouri and Little Missouri,” Lenk predicts, adding “there has been a little bit of weather, but overall I don’t think that will affect the birds too bad this year.”
This year, North Dakota’s turkey units saw a decline in the number of licenses offered, with a total of 7,412 tags available to hunters overall. That's down 235 tags from 2022.
Opportunities increased for two units, but decreased for eight units exhibiting lower populations than the previous year. Eleven units saw no change in tag numbers from last season.
As with other populations of huntable wildlife, habitat remains a critical component in sustaining birds and Lenk feels things remain good overall for the present season, with a lot of upside for those looking to improve turkey habitat on their properties.
“There are no real condition concerns, but there are always ways to improve habitat. Obviously better, more diverse habitat would be more ideal for hens, just from a camouflage standpoint and just from a nesting opportunity standpoint as well. There’s always chances to improve habitat, especially with some programs like CRP where landowners can get some of those costs shared through those types of programs,” Lenk said.
In addition to providing North Dakota hunters more land access, the National Wild Turkey Federation is also banking on private lands partnerships and work with government agencies and non-profit organizations to maximize areas where turkeys can nest, rear broods and thrive.
“A lot of what we do in North Dakota are grazing improvement projects, which don’t sound very habitat-oriented at the surface, but when we start looking at livestock exclusions from riparian areas with fencing and things like that allowing those riparian areas to grow back and flourish to the native vegetation that should be there, those are the types of things that provide those brooding habitats and roosting habitats,” Lenk explains.
North Dakota's turkey hunting season begins April 8 and ends May 14. Hunting hours are 30 minutes from before sunrise until sunset each day.
More information on NWTF habitat initiatives can be found by visiting NWTF.org.
