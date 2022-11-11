My rear bicycle tire fishtailed as I careened downhill between two west shore hills. A feeble attempt to steady the ride with my swinging foot was met by a 3-foot-tall yucca plant piercing my leg with what seemed like a thousand tiny needles.
Steady again back in the center of the dirt single track, the autumn wind whistled through my helmet cooling the sweat on my scalp. Coaxing my weary legs for one final push over the hillcrest prompted a slight burning sensation as my muscles strained to climb out of the deep draw.
When my legs stopped churning at the top, I sat awestruck basking in the shimmering light of the never-ending expanse of Lake Oahe. A sight that many would travel great distances to enjoy, and one we would not take for granted if we were to experience it elsewhere.
It’s the view of Lake Oahe that hits me hardest each time I enjoy the West Shore Mountain Biking trails along the westside breaks of Oahe Dam, but not the only thing I appreciate.
These narrow — treads ranging from 12 to 18 inches in width — single-track trail systems meander over and around 11 miles of Lake Oahe terrain, ranging in difficulty level from easy to challenging.
As a new rider, the trails mostly flirt with what I consider to be intermediate-level riding. Short quick turns, mixed between small and large slopes, offer instances when both braking and beginning again prove troublesome.
There are a few trails — marked in black on the Oahe Wheelmen webpage — that I found much too technical for my ambition. Certainly one with greater bike skills and talent would appreciate these trails more than I did.
The 2017 loop, for example, sitting along the east side of the trail system, begins with a near vertical slope from the parking area going north-northwest. The beginning biker in me approached this slope like a new skier would an intimidating snow-covered mountain. Despite dynamic braking and back-and-forth turns of the front wheel, my apprehension towards such a slope got the best of me. I decided not to risk injury during an out-of-control descent and humbly walked the bike back to the top in search of more skill-appropriate riding — a decision I still do not regret.
I imagine how fun it might be for someone with the appropriate skill to careen down such a slope. I’ll have to find my thrills elsewhere, I suppose.
With multiple loops and connecting trails, the variety of riding experiences that can be had within a short distance is significant. In addition to looping and connecting trails, the Coyote Highway and Twin Lakes trails offer extended riding distances down the slopes of the dam to Highway 1806 near Lake Sharpe and Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. I have enjoyed walking these trails many times as well, which is one of the great things about the West Shore MTB system. It is multi-use and open to travel in either direction.
And when I am able to look around and ask myself where all the people are, the extrovert outdoor enthusiast in me jumps for joy. It is a great place to get away from the crowds.
Did I mention the view?
With Lake Oahe extending beyond the horizon as your backdrop, there are very few things that can ruin a ride on the west shore trails.
Windy days even seem bearable when riding or walking in this area. One might even come across wildlife. If you are lucky, you’ll come across one of the many pheasants, turkeys, and deer that frequent these luscious shorelines. If unlucky, one of the resident rattlesnakes might make its presence known.
While walking this area one sunny August day, a young rattler slithered across the trail directly between my wife’s feet, rattling the entire way. Her gaze captivated on the lake rendered her completely oblivious to the excitement below but was unshaken after being made aware. Her nonchalant demeanor in retrospect still baffles me to this day.
While snakes can be prevalent in this area, they are easily avoided and benevolent when not provoked. Consideration should be taken when sharing the trail system with a potentially dangerous critter.
The West Shore MTB system, along with its resident flora and fauna, brings great value to our community and region. Experiences had on these hills, whether alone or with friends and family, are memories we can be proud to help provide.
I hope you’ll join me in appreciating one of central South Dakota’s up-and-coming assets.
