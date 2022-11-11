Buddy Seiner

Buddy Seiner's selfie on the West Shore showing the lonely landscape on the trail.

 Buddy Seiner

My rear bicycle tire fishtailed as I careened downhill between two west shore hills. A feeble attempt to steady the ride with my swinging foot was met by a 3-foot-tall yucca plant piercing my leg with what seemed like a thousand tiny needles.

Steady again back in the center of the dirt single track, the autumn wind whistled through my helmet cooling the sweat on my scalp. Coaxing my weary legs for one final push over the hillcrest prompted a slight burning sensation as my muscles strained to climb out of the deep draw.

West Shore trail

Buddy Seiner's view from his mountain bike on the Oahe West Shore bike trail.
Yuccas

Buddy Seiner noted the 3-foot-tall yuccas he found during his ride along the west shore bike trail around Oahe Lake.
Biking

Buddy Seiner's view over his handlebars as he makes his down one of the Oahe West Shore's bike trails.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments