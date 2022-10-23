Wildlife

The Canada goose has its own amazing comeback story over the last century and as a migratory bird is an important emblem of success under the North American Conservation Model and the shared responsibility between nations for preserving wildlife in a time of conservation crises elsewhere in the world.

 Nick Simonson

A rather startling headline made its way around the internet last week regarding a staggering drop of almost 70 percent of all wildlife species worldwide over the past 50 years.

Far beyond clickbait, the story detailed results of the Living Planet Report, an annual survey conducted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Zoological Society of London, which showed declines on all major continents in the populations of wildlife since 1970. The graphs contained within the report showed decreases of over 90 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 66 percent in Africa, and 55 percent in the Asia-Pacific region. North America exhibited a similar drop of 20 percent in its wildlife populations in that five-decade span.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments