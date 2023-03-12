Trout

The Turtle River provides stream trout angling opportunities in the spring that would require a six-hour drive to experience elsewhere.

 Nick Simonson

North Dakota offers some incredible spring fishing, with its year-round season and limited pressure compared to neighboring states. With those opportunities come the chances for a trophy fish, and a lot of fun angling when the action is fast. If you’re looking to plan a trip, consider some of these stops around the Peace Garden State to shake off what little winter rust you might have and follow the season as the opportunities develop.

4. Warm Water Specks

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments