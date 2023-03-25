When it comes to fly tying and lure making, there are dozens of ways to wrap up a pattern. A whip finisher ties the perfect knot and helps build a solid thread head on flies or a tight, uniform collar on jigs. A few twists of the fingers will put together an ideal half-hitch knot that provides added security to a creation in the vise.
On top of those, there are dozens of varieties of head cement, epoxy, lacquer and other dry-fast liquids that penetrate thread, hair, feathers and all sorts of dressings and hold them in place to face the sharpest teeth and most menacing maws in the underwater world and still bring a fly or lure back for more.
One of the best I’ve found of the latter, however, doesn’t come from a lure making catalog or a fly fishing website.
Instead, it can be found in the beauty section of any megachain or big box store.
For easy application and quick drying, few varnishes perform as well at the vise as Sally Hansen’s clear fingernail polish, particularly the “Hard as Nails” product.
Originally, I had stolen the beauty product from my wife in leaner times after accidentally tipping my jar of head cement over, which dried to my desk.
The large white splotch still graces the faux wood with bits of tinsel and feather trapped in it, like Jurassic mosquitoes in amber.
The polish became a go-to thanks to that fortunate mishap.
Now, with a convenient applicator brush built in, I am able to quickly apply it to larger ties, like bucktail trebles for pike, and even those wrappings of flash around metal coils for muskie in-line spinners.
When I need something smaller, the dip of a toothpick into the slightly viscous liquid gives me a perfect dab for flies from larger streamers on down to nymphs.
A small pin or needle point gets the right amount for those minute dry fly head coatings.
I’ve seen no difference in strength or performance when compared with other forms of sealant, and would argue that the coat of the nail polish dries clearer than most commercial tying lacquers.
With its quick drying nature, the polish is also perfect for sealing up line-to-leader connections, particularly in those situations where braided line meets fluorocarbon or monofilament in a uni-to-uni knot, or a looped connection on a fly line.
A quick brush and a minute or two in the sun or breeze and the tie-in point is super set, completed with a reassuring coat of varnish.
Being a bit paranoid of scents and chemicals, I’ll often coat such a connection the day before an outing then either soak it or let it air dry outside.
There are dozens of other uses too, such as patching up minor tears in fabric or securing the edges of recently-applied duct tape over a hole in a pair of waders until something more suitable can be acquired.
Consider it an easy add to any set of fly tying tools or a tackle box. But remember, just like any other sealant, it helps to keep the cap secured tightly on the bottle.
