Sally Hansen nail polish
Nick Simonson

When it comes to fly tying and lure making, there are dozens of ways to wrap up a pattern. A whip finisher ties the perfect knot and helps build a solid thread head on flies or a tight, uniform collar on jigs. A few twists of the fingers will put together an ideal half-hitch knot that provides added security to a creation in the vise.

On top of those, there are dozens of varieties of head cement, epoxy, lacquer and other dry-fast liquids that penetrate thread, hair, feathers and all sorts of dressings and hold them in place to face the sharpest teeth and most menacing maws in the underwater world and still bring a fly or lure back for more.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments