Lure

Even fresh hooks out of a pack, like this one used to make a Clouser Minnow for next spring’s crappie fishing, can use a little sharpening. Having a hook honing tool like the one holding the fly can help sharpen things up ahead of the season, or just before a cast.

 Nick Simonson

Midwinter is when bites come a bit slower and non-outdoors time is best spent in the basement at the lure-making desk or going through tackle for the coming spring.

That's when much of my work is making sure that my gear is ready to go. When it comes down to it, a lot of my focus is on just that — the point of each hook.

