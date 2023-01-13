Hen

A young-of-the-year hen pheasant stands on the edge of lush grasses and forbs. In seasons with good rain and food production, pheasant recruitment tends to be stronger. Figuring out the factors that make hunting and fishing better comes down to examining the food web and the aspects of the environment that anchor each strand in place.

 Nick Simonson

As an elementary student, I learned about the food chain. Little things get eaten by slightly bigger things, which get eaten by even bigger things, which ultimately get devoured in a bloody mess by sharks, lions, crocodiles or some other apex predator with sharp claws and gnashing teeth.

As I got older, my understanding of that simple chain of predator-prey relationships became less of a straight line and more of a tangled web as biology courses and armchair interests in conservation exposed how, from region to region and biome to biome, the networks of food species and predator species — the two often not mutually exclusive — were far more complicated and less cartoonish than that.

