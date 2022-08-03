Loons

Loons group up in calm morning waters ahead of their migration at the end of the month.

 Nick Simonson

About this time of year, the young loons on the calm morning water of the lake begin to become more apparent. Half feathered and not quite yet the sleek black-and-white of their parents, they flex their independence or congregate in hangouts in front of the dock.

Not long from now, usually before Labor Day, their parents will take off for warmer climates, leaving the last of the youngsters to mature, group up and follow suit a week or two later in their first migration. How they know the way to where they’re going from lakes country down to waters along the Atlantic Coast or the Gulf of Mexico remains one of nature’s coolest mysteries.

