Pike

Pike are notoriously slimy, and the protein helps protect their bodies from infection and other maladies.

 Nick Simonson

While unhooking my second pike of the morning, the 2-pound fish slipped quickly out of my wet hand and back into the water with a splash. All that was left as evidence that I had even caught it was a chewed-up plastic tail and a small coating of slime ringing my hand between my thumb and forefinger.

I righted the curly-tailed grub on my jig and wiped my hand on the back of my jeans, and fired off another cast.

