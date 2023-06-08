Walleye

Where areas of mud or sand on prairie lakes break up and become more rocky or gravelly is where you’ll find walleyes in summer. Explore transition areas for all species of fish and focus on summer patterns and presentations that relate to these spaces.

 Nick Simonson

The change from spring to summer this year was almost instantaneous; in fact, it could be argued the upper Midwest went almost straight from winter to summer with about a week of acclimating in the middle. While most spring activities are wrapping up, goslings are hatching, pheasants are nesting and fish are finishing their spawning activities, these transitions – however abrupt they might seem – are a good reminder of summer fishing patterns and the quick changes in bottom composition that will hold fish as the water continues to warm, and summer angling patterns take hold.

Keying in on a spot-on-a-spot is an oft-relayed mantra in the world of sportfishing. Whether it is a change in flow on a river or the alteration of bottom composition by some glacier-deposited rocks on a lake, these areas of change provide fish with something that attracts them – either cover, food or both. Finding where these spots are and learning how to fish them is an important ability that results in more fish in the livewell.

