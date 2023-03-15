Waterfowl
Nick Simonson

With official snow totals eclipsing 80 inches, making for one of the snowiest years ever, and a shot at topping the 100-inch mark a reality before the end of the season, winter’s challenges continue to mount for wildlife remaining in North Dakota.

However, the state’s returning migratory waterfowl populations will likely encounter excellent conditions throughout the prairie pothole region this spring as a result of all the winter accumulations and the resulting moisture, which will recharge small sloughs.

