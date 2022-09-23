At River Rock Lodge east of Pierre, guided pheasant hunts for the upcoming season sold out in June, but owner Chris Brandt faces new challenges.
After shutting down in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a slim 2021, the hunters are back, but the employees are scarce.
“It’s just like everyone else,” Brandt said. “We lost some of our maintenance and cleaning crews.”
Just like in years past, hunters will flock to Pierre to pheasant hunt from mid-October to mid-December.
The season impacts the local economy in a positive way, PEDCO Chief Operating Officer Jim Protexter said. Pierre Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit and the lead economic development agency for Pierre and Hughes County.
“Well, it’s a little bit like Christmas with guns for Pierre,” Protexter said. “It’s extremely important (to the economy). Our hotels do extremely well.”
“From what I’m hearing, I think it will be a very good year,” he continued. “South Dakota has been in the spotlight for many reasons.”
He noted that hunting and personal freedom go together.
“So that theme is already out there,” Protexter said. “People moving here is up and the hunting community fits right into that.”
On Friday, Annleaia Johnson, who works the front desk at ClubHouse Hotel and Suites at 808 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, said the 76-unit hotel is “pretty booked up” for the early part of the pheasant hunting season.
“Oct. 1 is booked up and Oct. 8,” Johnson said. “We’re booked on Oct. 15 and only have five rooms left for the week of Oct. 21.”
This will be her first hunting season at the Clubhouse.
“I’ve heard it gets pretty busy,” Johnson said.
The hotel started taking reservations last year and like so many faces employee shortages.
“We’re making it work and doing the best we can,” she said.
Don Korkow said his pheasant hunting preserve 18 miles east of Pierre in the Medicine Creek Draw is pretty booked up for the season.
“We would still take a few reservations, depending on the number of hunters in the group and the date,” Korkow, a partner with Korkow Ranch Pheasant Hunting, said. “There’s a lot of dates I can’t take anymore people. In late November and December, I can still take some people.”
The 8,000-acre property is a working ranch.
“We’ve been inviting people and having people come here for 20 to 25 years,” Korkow said.
The ranch saw more hunters in 2021 than 2020 and expects more this year than last year. For 2022, Korkow said he expects 50 percent more hunters than 2017.
“It’s the breakfast,” the 78-year-old joked. “We cook a really good breakfast for all the hunters and they love it.”
Korkow also noted they’re not just about “killing.”
“We’re about the experience, the ambience,” he said. “Our hunters just keep coming back because they have fun and enjoy our families.”
Ryan Thompson, owner of Prairie Outfitters in Pierre, said he isn’t taking any more reservations for his two- to four-day hunts.
“We really pack them in the first two or three weeks of the season,” Thompson said.
He leases properties for his hunters, who stay at the Ramkota at 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre.
Thompson only takes a certain number of hunters, but the demand is greater than he can handle.
“I have repeat clients that take precedents,” he said. “They come from all over the East Coast and the United States.”
On a personal note, Protexter is also expecting a busy pheasant season.
He’s expecting 30 family members from Arizona, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin and South Dakota. Protexter and his brother Bill and their spouses hunt on 160 acres purchased in 2003.
“I think it’s just grown because the family has grown,” he said. “So many use this time for family gatherings. The roads are good and travel works better than Christmas.”
