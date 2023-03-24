Northern Pike, ca. 1960s

A fisherman in waders holds a northern pike caught in the Missouri River south of Oahe Dam in the late 1960s.

 South Dakota Historical Society

It’s been a long winter. The urge to grab a fishing rod and hit the open water — any open water — is stronger now than at any other time of the year.

Thankfully, no matter where you live across South Dakota, as soon as those early stretches of streams and rivers open, an opportunity for spring’s first and feistiest fish is probably just a short drive away no matter where you live. It’s even more likely that they’re ready and willing biters, regardless of how chilly the conditions might be as winter finally gives way.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments