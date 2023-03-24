It’s been a long winter. The urge to grab a fishing rod and hit the open water — any open water — is stronger now than at any other time of the year.
Thankfully, no matter where you live across South Dakota, as soon as those early stretches of streams and rivers open, an opportunity for spring’s first and feistiest fish is probably just a short drive away no matter where you live. It’s even more likely that they’re ready and willing biters, regardless of how chilly the conditions might be as winter finally gives way.
While often overlooked by anglers seeking out the golden child of area waters — the walleye — northern pike are great springtime fish and opportunities abound for them on the Missouri River system and many other rivers throughout the Rushmore State.
Their willingness to strike at just about any lure, their aggressive runs and hard-charging battles, and if you do it right, their table fare, bring together a fish that helps break the ice figuratively and literally. They also provide tons of excitement, especially for younger anglers. What makes them better is the simplicity with which they can be pursued.
Easy gear up
Any medium action spinning or baitcasting rod rigged with an 8- to 12-pound test line is a good starting point for connecting with spring pike.
As the smaller males often run around 2-5 pounds, and bigger females that are encountered in the spring can get up to 20 pounds or more, this setup works for handling the more frequent, smaller catches, while providing a challenge and a memorable battle if something bigger bites.
Just about any flashy lure will trigger pike in the spring, but remember to be prepared for their toothy nature by utilizing steel leaders or heavier fluorocarbon options to help prevent bite-offs. For this reason, using a braided line helps deal with their sharp teeth and prevents line cutting, especially when working with bigger jig-and-twister options.
Cast spoons like the venerable Daredevle, offer jigs in 1/8- to 1/4-ounce sizes rigged with 4- to 5-inch plastic twister tails, or vary the retrieve of stick baits like the Rapala Husky Jerk or X-Rap to connect with fish. Consider, too, that pike are well known for their “gator roll” tactics once landed and the fewer hooks included on the lure the better, to prevent it from getting tangled in the net.
Utilize rubber landing nets for spring pike to minimize the impact on their slime coat and on your time spent fishing, avoiding extensive lure removal from traditional mesh netting options, especially with multi-treble hook models of baits.
Think shallow
As pike make their spawning moves, which can run from late March into mid-April, it’s key to intercept them as they head to the places where they’ll beget the next generation. Often, this is the skinniest water available on a flow.
Feeder creeks, tributary rivers and even small seasonal rills that fill up with meltwater or early spring rain are a traditional draw for these fish. Looking for those stretches that flood a bit over the normal water line, pike will utilize submerged grasses and vegetation to lay their eggs, but will take what they can get if water levels remain normal.
Even under the ice, pike will stage at the deeper portion of a bay or main river stretch adjacent to these shallower spawning highways.
As the photoperiod lengthens, water temperatures warm, and meltwater increases, watch for northern pike to begin moving upstream in these shallower feeders and locate those areas where they hold up. Obstructions such as Texas-crossings, low-head dams, broken beaver dams and the like will stack spring pike.
Warm, dark shallows will also be inviting as they wait to make their final spawning runs. Work these areas with faster lures like spoons and jerkbaits first to gauge their moods, and slow things down with a jig-and-plastic if needed. When the water hits and holds at around 40 to 42 degrees, that’s generally when the spawn is on and may produce a lull in the bite following a frantic feed.
Keep track of the water temperature with a submersible thermometer if fishing from shore, or note it on the sonar if the flow allows for pike angling from a boat.
Here & gone
Following the spawn, pike fishing often slows down for a stretch, but many smaller fish will remain aggressive and feed to recover from the stressors of the annual event.
A super-hot bite may be going one day and be totally over by the next. That is the nature of spring pike. If you know of a young angler looking to get in on the action, have them within those likely pike places this spring, or make sure they learn of the great fishing opportunity as soon as it comes to be.
Because however brief it is, a three-hour stretch of hammering pre-spawn pike with a few big ones mixed in is a tough outdoor memory to beat. Share the excitement, keep things simple and fast, and utilize the basic lures and easier landing techniques to keep the action going.
As the ice gives way, spring waters warm and the first opportunities of the season present themselves in the coming days, turn to the northern pike for some of the year’s fastest fishing.
Keep it simple, target those seasonal stretches of water that stack these toothy critters up, and take someone along to share the excitement and to have a witness to what could be the biggest fish of the year.
