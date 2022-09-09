Cow Creek northern lights

Justin Schmidt's 2018 photo at Cow Creek that was directly referenced in the story, the one used by the media company "Only in South Dakota."

 Justin Schmidt

No ticket to Alaska required — northern lights can be caught in Pierre. Chances of catching the famed aurora borealis will continue to increase for about the next three years, according to a Pierre-based hobbyist and two scientific experts.

The increase in solar activity will peak sometime around 2025, culminating in what’s known as a “solar max.” As solar activity builds, so do the lights, which become visible further and further south.

A photo Justin Schmidt took of the northern lights on May 28, 2022, just east of Pierre.

