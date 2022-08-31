Pierre’s Duane Hjelm is living the dream. Six years after going pro with the National Walleye Tour, Duane closed out the 2022 season last week with a second-place finish in the fishing championships on Lake Erie in Dunkirk, New York.
He won a professional fishing boat and cash valued at more than $107,000. The 34-year-old was also named the NWT 2022 Angler of the Year.
“I don’t know if I can top a year like this year, as far as my fishing career,” Duane said on Wednesday. “I just want to keep excelling and educating people on techniques and opening their eyes to the walleye fishing tournament. Making a career in fishing is super hard. I never thought I’d be here.”
His parents, Dave and Connie Hjelm of Woonsocket, couldn’t be more proud.
“I think he’s gonna go a long way,” Dave said. “He’s just getting started. He’s got dedication, he’s got a good group he travels with who are wonderful mentors to him. I think with guidance and determination, he will be on the top for a long time.”
Duane got his start fishing on Lake Prior and the James River while growing up in Woonsocket. His father recollects his son catching his first fish at age 3.
“When he was old enough to ride a bike, he was at the lake fishing for bluegill,” Dave said.
Family camping trips to the Fort Thompson area got Duane into walleye fishing.
“That’s where we did most of our walleye fishing because it was the most accessible thing to catch,” he said.
Duane moved to Pierre in 2008 and competed in his first fishing tournament three years later. He and Pierre teammate Tyson Keller won the Governor’s Cup on Lake Oahe in 2014, 2019 and 2020.
In 2016, Duane decided to try his luck with the pros.
“It’s always been a dream of mine ever since I was little watching the NWT guys on TV,” he said. “I never dreamed I would make it this far. It’s still pretty surreal.”
For 2022, Duane’s success in four season events, including a first in a Green Bay, Wisconsin tournament and second in a Prairie Du Chien tournament, also in Wisconsin, qualified him for the NWT Championships. Ranked third going into the 40-team, three-day tournament, Duane finished in 23rd place on the first day.
“Catching fish wasn’t the problem,” he said. “Trying to find a little bigger fish (was the problem).
Working with eventual champion John Hoyer from the Minneapolis area, the duo shared ideas.
“We experimented with different techniques,” Duane said. “The catch rate on fish was amazing.”
The lake’s 5- to 10-mph winds made for good waves, so they spent a lot of time driving around trying to find the bigger fish, he said. The first day, Duane caught 25 pounds and 35 on the second day.
“On day three, we went out and did the same thing again,” he said. “There were some storms rolling through. We found a flat and calm spot on Lake Erie and never left that spot.”
He caught a three-day total of 90.87 pounds. Hoyer won the title with 102 pounds.
A few weeks ago, Duane and Keller won the Walleye Federation’s National Team Championship in Mobridge, competing in a field of 250 boats.
With the close of the 2022 season, Duane Hjelm plans to do some “fun fishing” on Lake Erie.
“I’ll be looking around for some really big ones and will enjoy some time off and doing some hunting,” he said.
He plans to make fishing a lifelong career.
“It’s been super humbling and it’s hard to explain how many people have reached out to me and congratulated me with words of encouragement,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone for following along and making South Dakota proud.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
