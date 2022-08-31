Pierre’s Duane Hjelm is living the dream. Six years after going pro with the National Walleye Tour, Duane closed out the 2022 season last week with a second-place finish in the fishing championships on Lake Erie in Dunkirk, New York.

He won a professional fishing boat and cash valued at more than $107,000. The 34-year-old was also named the NWT 2022 Angler of the Year.

