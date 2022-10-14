Hunting

Strong legs drive great hunts, and conditioning the various muscles of the lower body will ensure continued adventures in seasons down the road and those just around the corner.

 Nick Simonson

Until I became an active hunter, leg day was the worst day in a workout routine. Usually falling on a Friday morning early in the weight room, it was the easiest one to skip and opt for sleeping in and starting the weekend a bit early.

However, as I’ve gotten older and found greater joy in those long walks into wayback places to find birds and deer, I’ve looked forward to what was once the most dreaded workout of the week. By focusing on my glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves, I’ve found the power to push up the steepest hills, the stability to find the best shot, and the endurance to keep going week in and week out each autumn.

