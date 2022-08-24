Persistence prevailed for the Scale Stackers in the 5th Annual Lake Sharpe/Lake Oahe Bowfishing Tournament over the Aug 20-21 weekend. Team members Tyler Sandal and Austin Munyon, both of Pierre, Presho’s Younger Kramme and Draper’s Steve Tatum won the $600 first prize after shooting 53 fish during the 10-hour, nightlong tournament. The Scale Stackers received an additional $240 for catching the smallest buffalo fish at 2.9 pounds. “We stuck it out all night,” Munyon, a 31-year-old building contractor, said. “We knew the fishing would be tough, but we kept on going. I think that persistence helped us win.” Twelve two- to four-person teams from South and North Dakota and Minnesota left the Runnings parking lot in Pierre at 9 p.m. on Saturday and returned by 7 a.m. on Sunday. Competitors shot a total of 373 rough fish, including carp, gar, buffalo and suckers. There are no limits on these species. The payout was generated by entry fees of $100 per team.

Second place

The second-place team is Traci Stout, left, Cody Stout, Dustin Drew and Dennis Stout.

Pierre resident and Tournament Director Kyle Manning explained that for bowfishing the boats have an elevated deck and are equipped with high pressure sodium lights that shine down into the water. “It illuminates the water so you can see the fish,” Manning said. “When the water is clear, you can see 20 feet or more.” Manning said the water remained calm except for about an hour when the wind picked up. At about 3 a.m., while on Lake Oahe, the Scale Stackers considered quitting, Sandal said. “It was windy and cold and we were tired, but decided to go two miles up river and work our way to the boat ramp,” the 31-year-old farmer said. “From 3 to 5 (a.m.) we shot about 10 fish. That last two hours of ‘let’s try it’ worked out for us.”

Third place

The third-place team is TJ Truesdall, Travis Nash, Brandi Nash and Daniel Schmidt.
Second place

The second-place team is Traci Stout, left, Cody Stout, Dustin Drew and Dennis Stout.
Third place

The third-place team is TJ Truesdall, Travis Nash, Brandi Nash and Daniel Schmidt.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments