Persistence prevailed for the Scale Stackers in the 5th Annual Lake Sharpe/Lake Oahe Bowfishing Tournament over the Aug 20-21 weekend. Team members Tyler Sandal and Austin Munyon, both of Pierre, Presho’s Younger Kramme and Draper’s Steve Tatum won the $600 first prize after shooting 53 fish during the 10-hour, nightlong tournament. The Scale Stackers received an additional $240 for catching the smallest buffalo fish at 2.9 pounds. “We stuck it out all night,” Munyon, a 31-year-old building contractor, said. “We knew the fishing would be tough, but we kept on going. I think that persistence helped us win.” Twelve two- to four-person teams from South and North Dakota and Minnesota left the Runnings parking lot in Pierre at 9 p.m. on Saturday and returned by 7 a.m. on Sunday. Competitors shot a total of 373 rough fish, including carp, gar, buffalo and suckers. There are no limits on these species. The payout was generated by entry fees of $100 per team.
Pierre resident and Tournament Director Kyle Manning explained that for bowfishing the boats have an elevated deck and are equipped with high pressure sodium lights that shine down into the water. “It illuminates the water so you can see the fish,” Manning said. “When the water is clear, you can see 20 feet or more.” Manning said the water remained calm except for about an hour when the wind picked up. At about 3 a.m., while on Lake Oahe, the Scale Stackers considered quitting, Sandal said. “It was windy and cold and we were tired, but decided to go two miles up river and work our way to the boat ramp,” the 31-year-old farmer said. “From 3 to 5 (a.m.) we shot about 10 fish. That last two hours of ‘let’s try it’ worked out for us.”
Munyon predicted shooting fish might be tougher than previous years due to low water levels. “I’ve been out a couple of times and have not been seeing the number we are used to,” he said. “The fish are deeper than normal. We knew that going into it.” In addition, the forecast called for calmer conditions than the competitors encountered. “The wind was making it hard to fish,” Munyon said. “We had to go to plan B and plan C until we found an area calm enough to see the fish.” Manning noted that most rough fish are invasive species, Manning said. “They enjoy the game fish beds in the spawning season,” he said. “They root up the beds from walleye and northerns.” Go to www.capjournal.com to see more results of the tournament.
Persistence prevailed for the Scale Stackers in the 5th Annual Lake Sharpe/Lake Oahe Bowfishing Tournament over the Aug 20-21 weekend.
Team members Tyler Sandal and Austin Munyon, both of Pierre, Presho’s Younger Kramme and Draper’s Steve Tatum won the $600 first prize after shooting 53 fish during the 10-hour, nightlong tournament. The Scale Stackers received an additional $240 for catching the smallest buffalo fish at 2.9 pounds.
“We stuck it out all night,” Munyon, a 31-year-old building contractor, said. “We knew the fishing would be tough, but we kept on going. I think that persistence helped us win.”
Twelve two- to four-person teams from South and North Dakota and Minnesota left the Runnings parking lot in Pierre at 9 p.m. on Saturday and returned by 7 a.m. on Sunday. Competitors shot a total of 373 rough fish, including carp, gar, buffalo and suckers. There are no limits on these species. The payout was generated by entry fees of $100 per team.
Pierre resident and Tournament Director Kyle Manning explained that for bowfishing the boats have an elevated deck and are equipped with high pressure sodium lights that shine down into the water.
“It illuminates the water so you can see the fish,” Manning said. “When the water is clear, you can see 20 feet or more.”
Manning said the water remained calm except for about an hour when the wind picked up.
At about 3 a.m., while on Lake Oahe, the Scale Stackers considered quitting, Sandal said.
“It was windy and cold and we were tired, but decided to go two miles up river and work our way to the boat ramp,” the 31-year-old farmer said. “From 3 to 5 (a.m.) we shot about 10 fish. That last two hours of ‘let’s try it’ worked out for us.”
Munyon predicted shooting fish might be tougher than previous years due to low water levels.
“I’ve been out a couple of times and have not been seeing the number we are used to,” he said. “The fish are deeper than normal. We knew that going into it.”
In addition, the forecast called for calmer conditions than the competitors encountered.
“The wind was making it hard to fish,” Munyon said. “We had to go to plan B and plan C until we found an area calm enough to see the fish.”
Manning noted that most rough fish are invasive species, Manning said.
“They enjoy the game fish beds in the spawning season,” he said. “They root up the beds from walleye and northerns.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.