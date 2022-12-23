Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past.
Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
Still, state officials with ties to the pheasant and tourism industries remain optimistic about this year’s season and what the future might hold. Hunters interviewed recently report solid results in the field, and businesses that rely on pheasant hunting revenues are also seeing strong financials so far this season.
While the odds of the glory years returning are long, hunting the state bird is still a popular activity that generates hundreds of millions of dollars into the South Dakota economy each year. South Dakota remains home to a lucrative but steadily declining pheasant hunting industry that generated nearly $300 million in direct spending in the state in 2016, a majority of that from non-resident hunters.
The state Game, Fish and Parks Department estimates the number of pheasants taken each year by hunters.
Last year’s total was roughly 1.07 million. There are no 2022 numbers yet as the season stretches until the end of January, but Game, Fish and Parks spokesman Chris Hull said he checks in with businesses on a weekly basis, has been out hunting and has visited with other hunters. Anecdotally, he said, this season is going better than last year when it comes to pheasant numbers.
“I would be shocked if the number wasn’t well over 1 million birds shot,” Hull said of this season.
In 2020, more than 1.1 million pheasants were taken by roughly 121,000 hunters. Those numbers, perhaps aided by the coronavirus pandemic that left many people looking for more outdoor activities, are higher than they were in 2019, when 111,000 hunters collected about 830,000 birds.
License numbers are also going to be modestly higher again this year, according to Game, Fish and Parks statistics. Sales of combination small game and fishing licenses, available only to South Dakota residents, were 48,746 in 2021 and 47,395 through Nov. 16 this year.
There are no numbers yet to track how much pheasant hunters have spent in South Dakota this season. But it is substantial. The overall revenue generated in recent years, according to Game, Fish and Parks and South Dakota Department of Tourism numbers, including $247 million in 2021, is down from about $300 million in 2016.
In Brown County alone, pheasant hunting has an economic impact of $12 million to $16 million a year, Casey Weismantel, executive director for the Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. That number was down to $8.7 million in 2013 before rebounding, he said.
Through recent decades, South Dakota has depended more and more on out-of-state hunters, according to Game, Fish and Parks data. The last time more hunting licenses were sold to residents than visitors was in 2002, and the number of in-residents has been generally decreasing since then. The low was 47,403 in 2019, before an uptick in the past few years.
Falling out-of-state license numbers is also a concern.
Between 2014 and 2018, the number of non-resident hunters declined from 79,195 to 69,018, Game, Fish and Parks statistics show. In recent years, most out-of-state hunters stay at lodges or outfitters that provide everything from lodging to dogs to land, Weismantel said.
There are still visitors who want to access public land that offers hunting without resort fees. But, he said, more often than not, they prefer a lodge that can guarantee bird numbers.
As the number of businesses that offer those services has grown, the days of knocking on the doors of farmers and asking to walk through their fields have largely fallen away. That can be aggravating for South Dakotans looking for hunting opportunities.
A lodge is where first-time pheasant hunter Mike Larsen of California stayed when he and five friends visited northeastern South Dakota to hunt. They stayed at Doland Hunting Lodge in eastern Spink County. Larsen said the setup was great, as the lodge even had a spare shotgun for a member of the group who needed one. He said his group shot its limit of 18 pheasants on
Nov. 22 and got 10 of a possible 18 the next day, when marksmanship was an issue. Larsen said he saw hundreds of birds even though his gang missed plenty of them.
Return visitors make up the bulk of business at Doland Hunting Lodge, owner Joe Remily said.
Hunters return year after year because they enjoy their time, he said. Sometimes wives join their husbands, he said.
The lodge is generally booked for much of the season and even offers a couple’s hunt, he said.
A big part of Weismantel’s job is drawing pheasant hunters to the Aberdeen area, even though he hears complaints that hunting isn’t what it once was.
“The golden days of pheasant hunting, they’re in the past,” he admitted.
But there remain plenty of good opportunities and birds, he said.
Ken Hubbart of Aberdeen was out hunting a public walk-in area west of town the Sunday after Thanksgiving. He bagged a bird in 90 minutes of walking with his German shepherd-Weimaraner cross.
Hubbart said he had hunted about 15 times this season, mostly near Aberdeen, but also in the Brookings and Wessington Springs areas. He said he had yet to be skunked. The Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week near Brookings, he said he got a couple of birds each day.
And during the in-state pheasant opener, he and his dad got their combined limit of six pheasants that Saturday.
Hunting in the Wessington Springs area was a little slower, Hubbart said.
There, he hunted on his in-law’s property. But generally, he has hunted in state walk-in areas.
“I’ve been fairly impressed with the public land. You would think it’d get kind of trampled down (as the season goes on), but we’ve been able to scratch out a pheasant or two,” he said.
That day, he said, he saw plenty of birds, but getting near them was a challenge. Some of the public land can make for tough walking, but it also provides excellent cover for pheasants.
South Dakota is working to gather more public land for hunting, which should mean more pheasants and more hunters, Hull said.
Habitat is the key to keeping the pheasant industry a strong part of South Dakota’s economy and helping bird numbers increase, he said.
“The discussion starts and ends with habitat. If you have habitat, the birds are going to be there,” Hull said.
Between 2006 and 2012, South Dakota lost 1.8 million acres of grassland, according to an April 2014 study by the South Dakota State University Plant Science Department. Higher returns for corn and soybeans have led to farmers and ranchers breaking the grassland to maximize crop profits.
South Dakota had nearly 1.8 million acres protected under the CRP program in 1994, according to data reported to the state. In the next 20 years, that number dipped to 930,000 acres. By 2019, it had rebounded to 1.1 million acres.
This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at SDNewsWatch.org.
