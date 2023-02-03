Silver spinner

A finished silver spinner provides a great lure for spring trout and a base for future lure making plans for pike, bass and other species.

 Nick Simonson

Along the lure-making learning curve, the trout spinner is a versatile bait that’s easy to create and fun to customize for salmonids in any lake or stream. A dressed treble hook and a few components come together for an easy-casting compact lure that triggers brutal reaction strikes and covers the water to help catch active fish.

Employ these lures in spring or fall for stocked rainbows and browns and tie them up in colors that you know will catch fish, and experiment with other models for bass, pike and muskies, building on what you learn.

