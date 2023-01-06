In all my instructing of fly tying and lure-making classes, and when I’m just helping others figure out the basics in an unstructured setting, two nymphs kick off every course and provide a solid base for every fly pattern and jig recipe that might follow — the EZ nymph and the SHWAPF.

They are not only simple in how they tie, but they’re downright effective on every species in the water that targets food items that are about a half-inch brown and buggy.

