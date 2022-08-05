A South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initiative to better understand current prairie grouse populations and distribution has earned the two agencies the prestigious Wildlife Restoration Award conferred by The Wildlife Society.

The Wildlife Society was founded with a vision to “…inspire, empower and enable wildlife professionals to sustain wildlife populations and habitats through science-based management and conservation.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments