Childhood friends Riley Pugh and Adam Porter won the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament on Lake Oahe during the weekend.

It was the 12th consecutive year for the first-time champions to participate in the nation's oldest walleye tournament, which included 177 two-person teams from seven states. Miller resident Pugh and Brookings resident Porter went home from the Saturday and Sunday competition with a $15,500 cash prize.

