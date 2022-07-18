Childhood friends Riley Pugh and Adam Porter won the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament on Lake Oahe during the weekend.
It was the 12th consecutive year for the first-time champions to participate in the nation's oldest walleye tournament, which included 177 two-person teams from seven states. Miller resident Pugh and Brookings resident Porter went home from the Saturday and Sunday competition with a $15,500 cash prize.
"We fished hard all week," Porter said. "We found (some walleye) on Wednesday and checked Thursday and Friday. They were still there. It just worked out for us."
The duo's combined two-day catch equalled 35.56 pounds, which is less than last year's combined winning catch, tournament director Curt Underhill said. Underhill is also co-founder of The Fishing Crew, a promoter in Pierre.
Last year's champions Gerrick McComsey and Max Sheets caught a combined weight of 42.43 pounds.
"Fishing, it's fishing," Underhill said when asked why this year's combined weight was lower than last year. "But the tournament went great. Anglers put their heart and souls on the line like they do every year."
Pierre residents Michael Warren and Travor Diegel placed second with a combined weight of 29.53 pounds, Yankton residents Curtis and Justin Olivier placed third with 28.59 pounds, Minnesota residents Heath and Doug Landsman placed fourth with 28.37 pounds and Pierre's Tyson and Janelle Keller placed fifth with 28.18 pounds.
Pugh, a 36-year-old crop farmer, and Porter, the 40-year-old owner of Porter's Bait Farm, caught four fish the first day, ranging from 16 to 27 inches in length. The largest weighed just shy of seven pounds. They were in 10th place at the end of day one.
Going into day two, the team set a goal to finish in the top three.
"We found some really good fish and we thought they would stay where we had them," Porter said. "You never know going into that thing. There's a lot of good anglers."
On the second day, Pugh and Porter caught two seven-pounders measuring 27 inches each.
"Well, fishing's a lot of luck sometimes and a lot of hard work," Porter said. "We used all kinds of stuff — nightcrawlers, chubs and everything in his boat, we threw out at them. We caught a couple fish on everything and we stuck to our plan."
In the end, there was "a lot of jubilation, a lot of high-fives and a lot of hugging," he said.
Fishing was permitted on portions of Lake Oahe beginning at the Oahe Dam extending north to Bush’s Landing. Also included was the Cheyenne River arm to Minneconjou Boat Ramp.
Prizes were based on the most weight of six out of up to eight walleyes caught daily.
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks does not allow the fish caught in the tournament to be released back into the water. The fish are either kept by each group or donated to South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger.
Gwen Albers
