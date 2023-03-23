I spend a lot of time this time of year tuning up all of my hunting gear. The rest of my time I spend on the phone and computer trying to talk hunters into hiring me to take them hunting.
I’m a people person. I love our differences and our similarities. Dealing with people is my favorite part of my job. Those phone calls, texts and emails can be incredibly entertaining and thought-provoking.
“I can’t afford to go on a big hunting trip.”
In my line of work, I literally hear that every day. Folks call me to discuss hunting options where I guide in Alaska and South Dakota. Some are hit with the sticker shock of what a quality hunt costs.
It costs money, there’s no getting around that. Some tell me they can’t afford the trip.
That intrigues me. Like when somebody says they don’t have time to go hunting due to their work schedule, yet they have plenty of time to fish.
It’s not a matter of work, it is all about where their priority is.
They want to fish instead of hunt, it is that simple. Some people certainly can’t afford to go on a hunting trip. Yet most can afford it but don’t have the discipline.
It isn’t a rich man’s game, as some hunters claim. It is a dedicated man’s or woman’s game. But the ego is less bristled if fed the story that it’s not within means.
I’m reminded of the need for discipline in spending every spring when I go through my hunting closets to repair and replace worn gear.
Thankfully, my memory isn’t what it used to be! If it was, I’d be stunned by the number of dollars I have tied up in gear — it’s thousands. It is certainly the cost of a top-quality Alaska or Africa trip. That’s my problem. If you go through your closet and gun safe, I’m sure you have a similar affliction.
I’m specifically speaking of the gear that doesn’t get used. Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of gear sitting idle, ever so patient, in the cabinet or closet to be taken afield.
Spending money on that gear is what prevents hunters from going on their dream hunt. But our ego insists it is the cost of replacing bald tires for the pickup and new drapes for the wife.
If you’re a young man, you still have a chance!
You have a chance to go on more hunts than any of your older sportsmen friends. If you can stay away from the mob mentality that you need all of the gear eager hunters purchase in hopes to buy success.
“I needed it. I’ll be more successful if I’m wearing the special underpants that wick away moisture, the shirts that dry quickly and the ‘outer layer’ that ‘breaths’ yet stops the wind like a grove of junipers.”
How could anyone get along without it?
That’s just the clothing. Then there are the trinkets, the optics, the tools and the cutting instruments. Did I mention the guns?
“I never pass up a chance to have an excuse to buy a new gun.”
Are you guilty of boasting about that point? That has an ironic ring to it when spoken in the same conversation of the aforementioned, “I can’t afford the big hunt.”
For you young guys that haven’t succumbed to the need for all of the expensive gear, you are at the crossroads of whether you will be the guy with all the fancy gear or the guy that goes on all the envied trips.
For you old guys, you may have squandered your chance of ever being able to afford an Alaska moose hunt or an African Cape buffalo hunt. If you only had the money you spent on gear back in the shoebox.
Spring is the time to go through your gear. Spit shine the usable, replace the worn out and reflect on why you have so much stuff just sitting there. The money you spent on the gear fetish is gone. It's water under the bridge.
However, you can start now to redirect your disposable income. But it is going to take some soul searching. It is going to take some discipline.
If you are the guy with the reputation of having all of the gadgets and all of the newest gear and clothing from the top manufacturers, you’re going to have to rebrand. That means you’ll have to have crow on the menu. Unless you find a better source of income, win the lottery or come into some money from a slipping rich relative.
If you can adjust your spending, you can start funneling those funds into future trips. The options are endless. There has never been a better time for a motivated individual to make some serious money than there is today. Don’t let the ego pry you into believing otherwise.
I look through my gun safe and see rifles, pistols, shotguns, night scopes, other optics and ammo and think, “Jeez. I’m looking at what could have been a week-long trip in the Alaska tundra, glassing for giant moose antlers. Instead, I have dust-covered weapons that I just couldn’t live without.”
The really embarrassing part is that some of that gear has never been used once.
Make sure your significant other doesn’t find out if you’ve ever given her guff about buying shoes or blouses she’s never worn. Otherwise, crow is going to be showing up on the menu again.
It is laughable. Or should I say, it could be laughable if it wasn’t so true?
Spring is the time a hunter should be going turkey hunting or prairie dog hunting out west, or maybe even brown bear hunting in Alaska. But gear junkies are using this time of year to tend to their gear.
Hunters, or should they be called gear gatherers, are stepping over gear, reaching across thousands of dollars worth of seemingly essential right-brand high-performance clothing to retrieve gear that needs to be repaired so it can be used again this fall. The bugger of the deal is the pal that has a gorgeous set of moose antlers on his wall — and he doesn’t make as much money as Old No. 1.
That’s how I started out.
I was one of the fortunate hunters who was more focused on the trip than the gear as a young man. I’m not bragging. I have less gear in my closet than some, but more trophies on the wall.
When I was less than 30 years old, I went into the bank with my $1,500 pickup and job as my collateral and borrowed a small fortune to go to Africa on a safari with my girlfriend. At that time, I had one rifle, one bow and one shotgun. My friends were buying firearms, spotting scopes, special camo and trinkets to improve their hunting success.
I went hunting. They gathered gear.
Now they still have a lot of that gear, some of it is in unused condition. All I have from that year is a memory. But it is a fantastic one.
Who is better off? That’s in the eye of the beholder.
As I go through my gear piles during this time of year, I notice I have much more gear than I need. I’ve been blessed with a fantastic job guiding hunters for a living. That helps me afford gear that collects the dust that would have otherwise landed on the floor or shelf. I created my job because I borrowed that money to go on that once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa. I parlayed it into a career that I love.
I guide hunters that have lots of gear, and I guide hunters who have a minimum. Their success is the same.
That would indicate at first glance that the specialty gear hasn’t been as essential as once thought.
When you are polishing and mending your gear this spring, ask yourself why you enjoy the outdoors. Is it because you get to use a wide array of specialty baubles for the adventure? Or do you miss out on some of your outdoor adventures because you have to work harder to afford those doodads?
Maybe we don’t need to tune up the gear as much as we need to tune up our goals.
Do you want to cut bait, or do you want to fish? Sometimes it’s hard to see ourselves with an open mind.
If you’re a hunter, you might see the gear junkie dynamic better by looking at your fishermen pals. Some have thousands of dollars tied up in gismos, lures, sonar and the best boat. So much gear and no time to fish. Others are fishing every time you turn around. Which guy is more outdoorsy?
The guy with the boat can certainly brag about that every day. But the guy that fishes most probably has caught the most fish.
Now, I’ve got to get back to sorting all of this gear.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
