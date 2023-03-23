I spend a lot of time this time of year tuning up all of my hunting gear. The rest of my time I spend on the phone and computer trying to talk hunters into hiring me to take them hunting.

I’m a people person. I love our differences and our similarities. Dealing with people is my favorite part of my job. Those phone calls, texts and emails can be incredibly entertaining and thought-provoking.

