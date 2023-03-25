Coyotes are South Dakota’s main predators, and bears are at the top of the food chain in Alaska— calling either is a fantastic thrill.
I’ve called in hundreds of coyotes in my lifetime. Ranchers throughout South Dakota call me when they get tired of seeing them running through their calving, sheep and foaling pastures. They know I will help with their coyote management needs.
While I pay ranchers handsomely to help manage their prairie dog numbers through hunting, they don’t ask me to pay them for killing coyotes. They trust me to enter the ranch, treat it as if it was my own and thin the coyote population to minimize direct livestock losses.
I’m always eager to help.
With over 35 years of predator hunting under my belt, I’ve made a lot of mistakes — and learned from them.
Because I’ve been guiding hunters for the last 25 years, the learning curve I’ve slogged through has required me to hunt when most predator hunters would take the day off and attend a sports show to get their hunting fix. When a client has driven halfway across the country or halfway around the globe for the sole purpose of hunting coyotes, as a professional guide, I have to take them hunting.
Even if the weather is horrible. That dynamic provides a fantastic spark to hone the craft.
Calling coyotes in poor weather challenges a pro guide to deliver. If the guide can’t deliver, hunters won’t pay. I love that challenge. I’ve parlayed it into a small business that keeps my family fed. The main sounds I use to attract coyotes are coyote howls and distressed jackrabbit squalls.
Both sounds are created with the same mouth-blown open-reed plastic call.
No matter how cold it gets, I don’t worry about the call sticking to my lips. Full disclosure, I also use an electronic call to lure coyotes into shooting distance. The electronic call makes a more perfect-sounding howl and jackrabbit squall.
I use my predator-calling skills to hunt brown bears and wolves in Alaska. Black bears also are susceptible to being fooled by a predator call. Alaska is a big playground compared to South Dakota. But the same game can still be played.
When the predator-calling game is played in Alaska, the “realist expectations” part of the equation changes dramatically. If you can’t accept this, don’t try it.
Calling one coyote per two to five attempts might be considered great success and fun for a hunter in South Dakota, where coyote density is high. Calling in one wolf in a lifetime would be a high hope in Alaska. I’ve called in over a dozen, maybe 20.
But to keep things in perspective, remember that I’ve called in hundreds of coyotes. That paints a clear picture. I’ve called in dozens of bears.
Alaska has a lot of bears. Lots of the much bigger grizzly or brown bears. And even more of the more timid black bears. Brown bears are totally different animals physically and mentally than smaller blackies.
The label grizzly bear and brown bear can generally be used interchangeably because, in zoology and Alaska Fish and Game regulations, they are the same animal. The grizzly bear and brown bear zoology classification is “Ursus Arctos.” They are scientifically the same animal.
It’s worth noting that there are few scientists who acknowledge a significant enough difference in genetic makeup to distinguish between the two as subspecies. Most don’t.
A sophisticate may insist on making that distinction, but I’m not sure they warrant the authority. I have a degree in animal science and choose to say they are the same. I respect one’s decision to disagree.
Needless to say, it has been a topic of lively debate at many a campfire.
The accepted difference is regional. Hunters agree that Ursus Arctos found on or near the coast where salmon migrate are considered brown bears. Bears living further from the coast are considered grizzly bears.
Because salmon are a large part of the diet during several months of the year and hibernation time is less in the south due to the winter season being shorter, brown bears can reach a significantly larger size. They have more growing days with high-calorie diets.
We hunt brown bears in my hunting areas. The density in my area of Alaska is high. High enough that the State of Alaska allows for two brown bears to be taken by one hunter on the same trip. Compare that to other areas of the State where hunters are limited to harvesting only one bear every four years.
That’s a big difference.
My stomping grounds harbor one of the best moose populations of trophy Alaska moose, too. Brown bears love moose meat. Brown bears kill moose for food. So do wolves.
Because I successfully use the same call as I use for coyotes to attract brown bears and black bears, it only seems reasonable that bears love the taste of South Dakota jackrabbits.
Don’t play around.
Calling pre-spotted coyotes for fun in South Dakota is fun and offers an outdoorsman a chance to learn a lot about coyotes. Even if you don’t plan to shoot them.
Don’t do it in bear or wolf country. In coyote country, man is head and shoulders above everything else on the food chain. In brown bear country, man still has “The Edge,” no pun intended. But the advantage is by a much slimmer margin.
There is an inherent danger of calling the large predators. Avoid calling where they can sneak up on your six without being noticed. Also, be far enough from the brush to prevent them from being able to pounce too fast to react.
Because cub bears and bears with cubs are illegal and unethical to kill, stop calling the moment you notice attention from sows or cubs. Let them know you are a person and be certain you actually see them take off due to seeing or smelling you. Don’t just take it for granted that because you stopped calling, they stopped coming.
Like with coyote hunting, sometimes bears and wolves don’t respond quickly. They may take many hours to show up. I’ve called in a number of wolves that came to the call and left proof at my calling site during the night. Because of this, it is smart not to call anywhere near your camp site.
Having a bear or wolf entering your camp with the specific intention of killing and eating something that was squawking a short time ago is horrible. Avoid it by calling at least several hundred yards from your tent.
I have used the same sounds to attract wolves. But I feel wolf howling is a more productive noise. Wolf howls are created best with a human voice with no instrument. A wolf howl is a lonesome sound. It is a much lower tone than a coyote’s howl.
You haven’t lived until you’ve been awakened in your tent by a wolf howl in the middle of the night. It is thrilling.
Many a morning I’ve walked out of my tent to find wolf tracks near or around it. On one occasion I had a pair of wolves circle my tent during the night leaving tracks all the way around it at less than 30 yards. I assume they wondered why somebody who was an alternate on the 1988 Olympic snoring team was camping in their back yard!
The same calling strategies can be used for wolves, black bears or brown bears as coyotes. Patience is key with all. Expectations need to be adjusted down or the success with wolves and bears will crush the spirit of the hunter.
The great thing about coyote calling is that you are rarely more than a 30- to 60-minute drive from a great place to call coyotes anywhere in the Lower 48. If you plan to hunt moose or bears in Alaska, consider using some of your coyote calling skills to attract bears or wolves if the regulations allow raking them.
If you’ve never done it, be ready for a thrill of a lifetime. Tricking any predator into coming to you is exhilarating. Watching an Alaskan brown bear, which is the largest, fasted and most ruthless predator in North America come within range due to the noises you’re purposely making is an adventure you’ll never forget.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
